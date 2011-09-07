* Appears for first time with rivals
By Steve Holland
SIMI VALLEY, California, Sept 7 Texas Governor
Rick Perry will be the man in the spotlight when Republican
presidential candidates gather at Ronald Reagan's library for a
debate on Wednesday.
The conservative Perry, who has soared to front-runner
status in just a few weeks as an official candidate, is to
appear for the first time on the same stage as his rivals, who
will be trying to knock him off his perch.
The event is the first in a series of debates over the next
six weeks that will help define the Republican race, which
increasingly looks like a two-man contest between Perry and
former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney.
Perry, buoyed by support from Tea Party activists, has been
able to dispatch Romney to secondary status in public opinion
polls.
Romney will be watched to see if he goes on the attack to
make up ground against Perry.
The two have already been bickering. Romney alluded to the
Texas governor as a "career politician" on a recent trip to
Texas. He may pursue that line in promoting his belief that his
own business experience would help him repair the stagnant U.S.
economy.
Perry is touting his stewardship of Texas' economy as a
selling point for his candidacy. After Romney unveiled a jobs
plan that would cut government regulations and overhaul the tax
code, the Perry campaign said Romney as Massachusetts governor
"failed to institute many of the reforms he now claims to
support."
Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann has been fading
despite winning a straw poll in Iowa in August, and the debate
will give her an opportunity to try to reignite her candidacy.
Perry so far has clearly out-performed Bachmann in their
race to decide who is the conservative alternative to Romney.
Bachmann's campaign manager Ed Rollins, before taking on a
reduced role as a senior adviser in her campaign, conceded that
Perry's entry into the race had slowed Bachmann's momentum.
"Legitimately, it's a Romney-Perry race," Rollins told CNN.
I think she's the third candidate at this point in time, which
is way different and better than we thought when we started
this thing and she's very much in this thing."
Others expected to participate in the debate include former
House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, Texas
Representative Ron Paul, former Pennsylvania Senator Rick
Santorum and former U.S. ambassador to China, Jon Huntsman.
One name likely to come up often in the debate is President
Barack Obama, who is in the doldrums in public opinion polls as
Americans question his handling of the U.S. economy.
Obama is to lay out his own plan to create jobs on Thursday
in a speech before a joint session of the U.S. Congress.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)