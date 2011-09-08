* Perry calls Social Security a "Ponzi scheme"
* Texas governor compares rival to Michael Dukakis
* Romney questions on Texas jobs
By Steve Holland
SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept 7 Texas Governor Rick
Perry came out swinging in his national debut on Wednesday, all
but calling President Barack Obama a liar, describing Social
Security as a fraud and attacking his main Republican rival in
the presidential race.
Perry, a conservative Tea Party favorite and the Republican
front-runner, traded barbs with closest competitor Mitt Romney
over who has created more jobs.
Their testy exchange in Perry's first presidential debate
was proof that the fight to determine the 2012 Republican
challenger to Democrat Obama is becoming a two-man contest.
The Republicans battled with each other to promote their
records on jobs, a day before Obama makes a crucial speech to
Congress on his plan to bring down the 9.1 percent jobless
rate.
Perry, who entered the race only a month ago and has
leapfrogged over Romney in Republican polls, was full of
confidence but may be forced to defend some blunt comments.
Using harsh language, he said Obama is an "abject liar" if
he believes the U.S. border with Mexico is stronger.
And Perry declared Social Security a "Ponzi scheme," the
kind of comment that Democrats can seize on as proof that the
Texas governor would try to dismantle the popular
government-run retirement program.
"Anybody that's for the status quo with Social Security
today is involved with a monstrous lie to our kids, and it's
not right," said Perry.
It was up to former Massachusetts Governor Romney to defend
the popular entitlement program for seniors and allow him to
appeal to independent voters who may well decide the 2012
election.
"You can't say that to tens of millions of Americans who
live on Social Security and those who have lived on it," Romney
said.
The Perry-Romney fireworks largely overshadowed the six
other candidates in the debate, reducing almost to spectators
Minnesota Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, seen as the
third-placed contender, and the gaggle of other longshot
candidates.
TWO-MAN RACE
The debate at the Ronald Reagan presidential library, a
shrine to the Republican president, was the first in a series
in the next six weeks likely to help define the Republican race
with early voting states to begin choosing early next year.
"Basically this is another affirmation that the race has
become a two-man contest," said Matthew Dowd, a former campaign
strategist for President George W. Bush. "Perry met the
threshold and Romney stays in."
Of Bachmann, Dowd said: "she disappeared off the podium."
The event, sponsored by NBC News and Politico, was only
minutes old when Perry charged Romney with having one of the
worst records creating jobs in Massachusetts in history.
This was an attempt to undermine Romney's argument that he
can rebuild the U.S. economy better than the struggling Obama.
The president is to unveil a jobs plan on Thursday to try to
bring down America's chronically high unemployment rate, the
main issue in the 2012 campaign.
"As a matter of fact, we created more jobs in the last
three months in Texas than he created in four years in
Massachusetts," Perry said, fending off a question over whether
many of those Texas jobs are low wage.
"Wait a second," Romney interjected when the moderator
sought to ask another question. Romney said Perry benefited
from vast reserves of oil in a state that has no income tax,
unlike Massachusetts.
"Governor Perry doesn't believe that he created those
things," Romney said. "If he tried to say those things, it
would be like Al Gore saying he invented the Internet. The
reality is there are differences between states. I came into a
state that was in real trouble... I'm proud of what we were
able to do in a tough situation."
Democrat Gore was famously forced to defend himself during
the 2000 presidential campaign for saying he helped create the
Internet.
Perry fired back, comparing Romney to Democrat Michael
Dukakis, the former governor of Massachusetts who lost the
presidential campaign in 1988 to Republican George H.W. Bush.
"Michael Dukakis created jobs three times faster than you
did, Mitt," Perry said.
The exchange showed Perry capable of defending himself
among rivals trying to knock him off his perch.
"I kind of feel like the pinata here," Perry said when
Bachmann challenged him.
Obama may well have been the pinata as well as the
candidates repeatedly questioned his economic policies.
In praising Obama for the successful mission in which al
Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed, Perry hit Obama over
high government spending, and Romney declared Obama in over his
head on the economy.
"We have a crisis in confidence in part because we have an
absence of leadership," said Romney.
Romney shied away from aligning himself directly as a
member of the Tea Party, the conservative movement that has
been a driving force in Republican politics over the past year.
This further reflected an attempt not to alienate independent
voters.
"If the Tea Party is for keeping government small and
spending down and helping us create jobs then, hey, I'm for the
Tea Party," he said.
(Additional reporting by JoAnne Allen in Washington; editing
by Bill Trott and Christopher Wilson)