By John Whitesides
TAMPA, Fla., Sept 12 The budding rivalry of
Republican presidential contenders Rick Perry and Mitt Romney
takes the spotlight on Monday when the party's White House
hopefuls meet in Florida for their second debate in less than a
week.
The debate, co-sponsored by the Tea Party Express, will
include questions from members of the conservative Tea Party
movement that has reshaped the U.S. political scene with its
focus on limited government and reduced spending.
It will focus heavily on the economy and is likely to
feature more fireworks between Perry and Romney, who had
several sharp exchanges last week over the future of the Social
Security retirement plan and job creation.
Perry has zoomed past Romney, the former front-runner, in
opinion polls in the last month after entering the race for the
Republican nomination to challenge President Barack Obama in
2012.
The debate, which begins at 8 p.m. EDT/midnight GMT and
will be telecast on CNN, will be held in Tampa, Florida, the
site of the party's nominating convention in less than a year.
Perry, the governor of Texas, called Social Security a
"Ponzi scheme" and a "monstrous lie" during last week's debate.
That drew a rebuke from Romney, the former governor of
Massachusetts, who said he supported the popular retirement
program but wanted to fix it.
Perry's comments this time around will be watched closely
in Florida, which has the country's biggest proportion of
elderly voters and hosts a potentially vital nominating contest
next year.
"It's going to be a good test of Perry's ability and his
staying power. He's going to be on the spot again," said Steve
Roberts, a former state party chairman and Republican National
Committee member from Iowa.
Among the other candidates vying for attention on the
crowded Florida stage will be U.S. Representative Michele
Bachmann, who has seen her campaign begin to fade since winning
an early test of strength at the Iowa straw poll last month.
Perry has robbed Bachmann of much of her support from
social and religious conservatives, which is crucial in states
with early nominating contests like Iowa and South Carolina.
Other candidates participating will be Jon Huntsman, the
former Utah governor, former U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker Newt Gingrich, businessman Herman Cain, U.S.
Representative Ron Paul and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum.
The debate will be the fifth so far of the Republican
presidential campaign. It will be followed closely next week by
another debate in Orlando, Florida, as the White House race
heats up.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)