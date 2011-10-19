* Romney under attack over healthcare
* Cain defends 9-9-9 tax plan
* Perry shows more robust performance
(Adds spokesman quotes)
By Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle
LAS VEGAS, Oct 18 A confident Mitt Romney
criticized his Republican rivals and fended off attacks on
Tuesday at a feisty debate that could help reinstall him as the
party's presidential front-runner.
Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, slugged it out
with Texas Governor Rick Perry and overshadowed Herman Cain,
his two main challengers for the nomination to take on
President Barack Obama in 2012. But Perry showed signs of life
after four shaky debates and Cain suffered no knock-out blows.
Seeking to convince skeptical conservatives to get behind
him, Romney fought off attacks from Perry, who brought up an
old charge that he hired illegal immigrants to cut his lawn.
During a testy exchange, Romney hit back.
"Texas has had a 60 percent increase in illegal immigrants
in Texas. If there's someone who has a record as governor with
regards to illegal immigration that doesn't stand up to muster,
it's you, not me," he said.
Polls show Romney has the best chance of any Republican of
defeating Obama, whose approval ratings have dropped as he
struggles to revive the economy and cut the U.S. unemployment
rate from 9 percent.
But pizza magnate Cain has headed recent polls of
Republicans, many of whom think Romney is not conservative
enough to deserve the nomination. Cain struggled to explain how
middle-income Americans would avoid paying higher taxes under
his signature "9-9-9" tax reform plan.
Romney, a far more confident and polished debater than in
his 2008 presidential run, put Perry on the defensive over an
evangelical pastor with ties to the Texas governor who
criticized Mormonism.
"The idea that we should choose people, based on their
religion, for public office is what I find to be most
troubling," said Romney, a Mormon.
Perry replied that he did not agree with what the preacher
had said, but felt he had the right to express his opinion.
IMMIGRATION
Tempers boiled over on the issue of illegal immigration.
The two men pointed fingers and shouted over each other as
Perry brought up a story from Romney's 2008 campaign, that he
had hired a contractor that employed illegal Latin American
workers to work on Romney's lawn. Romney fired the company when
he found out about the undocumented workers.
"Mitt, you lose all of your standing, from my perspective,
because you hired illegals in your home and you knew about it
for a year," said Perry, directly facing his opponent standing
next to him.
The bickering spilled over into the after-debate "spin"
room where aides to both candidates spoke to reporters.
"Rick Perry is desperate. He is trying to revive a
candidacy that has sunk beneath the waves," said Romney senior
aide Eric Fehrnstrom.
Perry spokesman Ray Sullivan said of the Texan: "He's
passionate about calling folks out every now and then on their
record."
CAIN UNDER ATTACK
Cain and his 9-9-9 plan were a central target at the
debate, where CNN moderator Anderson Cooper let the candidates
fight it out.
"Herman, I love you brother, but let me tell you something.
You don't need to have a big analysis to figure this out," said
Perry, who showed a more robust performance than in recent
debates.
Cain, the former Godfather's Pizza CEO who has shot to the
top of Republican opinion polls in the last few weeks, found
himself taken seriously by rivals who had previously believed
he would simply fade as time wore on.
Cain insisted his plan to reduce personal income and
corporate taxes to 9 percent and create a 9 percent national
sales tax would not raise taxes on middle-income Americans
despite expert analysis that it would.
But instead of specifically explaining how his plan would
bring in more revenue than the current tax system and why
middle Americans would not pay higher taxes, he simply said his
rivals were wrong and that they should read through his plan on
his campaign website.
The flaw cited by the candidates in Cain's plan is the 9
percent national sales tax, which would hit all Americans who
already pay state sales taxes. A U.S. national sales tax does
not exist and Republicans are wary of any effort to craft a
European-style value-added tax.
After the debate, Cain said he felt he had come through
unscathed because the candidates are having a hard time
puncturing his 9-9-9 proposal.
"Their only strategy is to attack me," said Cain.
Romney's rivals again brought up the healthcare plan Romney
fathered as governor of Massachusetts that Democrat Obama has
said was a model for the 2010 overhaul the White House
engineered, which conservatives want to repeal.
The Massachusetts plan is perhaps Romney's biggest Achilles
heel in persuading conservatives he is one of them.