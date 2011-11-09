Nov 9 The Republican presidential contenders
meet on Wednesday in the ninth debate in the race for the
nomination to challenge President Barack Obama in 2012.
Here are five things to watch during the debate at Oakland
University in Rochester, Michigan.
HOW PROMINENT IS HERMAN CAIN'S HARASSMENT CONTROVERSY?
The debate will focus on the U.S. economy, potentially
limiting the discussion of the harassment allegations against
Cain by four women that threaten to derail his campaign. Cain
has denied the charges.
His rivals have mostly tiptoed around the subject, trying
to avoid looking like they are piling on. But even if the
moderators do not broach the issue, it will be hard for voters
to forget because it has been the overwhelming focus of
campaign coverage for more than a week.
Polls show the controversy has eroded favorable perceptions
of Cain, a former pizza executive, without knocking him from
his spot near the top of the pack with Mitt Romney.
WILL ROMNEY BE A TARGET AGAIN?B
Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, has been hit
hard by his rivals in the last two debates but has largely
shrugged off the attacks in smooth performances that helped him
retain his spot near the top of the Republican pack.
While others have bounced up and down in the polls, Romney
has stayed steady near the top with support in the low to
mid-20s.
But his support for abortion rights and a healthcare
mandate while governor of Massachusetts -- he now opposes both
-- still makes him an object of suspicion for many social and
religious conservatives.
Texas Governor Rick Perry, who zoomed to the top of polls
after getting in the race in August only to fall back after bad
debate performances, has been particularly aggressive in
challenging Romney.
The debate will be a homecoming for Romney, who was born in
Michigan and whose father was a governor and auto executive in
the state.
CAN GINGRICH CONTINUE TO BUILD MOMENTUM?
Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich has begun to climb
slowly in the polls after a series of strong debate
performances as conservatives search for a candidate to
coalesce around.
A USA Today/Gallup survey on Tuesday put him in third place
with 12 percent support, up 5 percentage points in a month, and
other polls have shown a similar modest climb.
The challenge for Gingrich will be to continue that
momentum as he begins to get more scrutiny, and to turn that
support into actual votes after a slow start in campaign
organizing.
MICHIGAN'S ECONOMIC TROUBLE IN THE SPOTLIGHT
The economic struggles in Michigan, which has seen its
manufacturing base hit hard by the downturn, will provide the
framework for a debate on economic issues.
The state unemployment rate of 11.1 percent is the
third-highest in the country and well above the 9 percent
national rate.
Republican opposition to bailouts for the auto industry,
which helped revive General Motors and Chrysler, is sure to get
scrutiny.
Democrats already have released a web video attacking
Romney's opposition to the auto bailouts. They hope it will be
a potent weapon in the state if Romney and Obama meet in the
2012 general election.
WILL ANY OTHER CONTENDERS RISE?
Time is running out for other longshot contenders -- former
Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, U.S. Representatives Michele
Bachmann and Ron Paul, and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum --
to make an impression.
Paul is a forceful debater with a dedicated following but
has not been able to break through to a broader electorate.
Huntsman skipped the last debate in Nevada and is focused on
making a strong showing in the early voting state of New
Hampshire.
Santorum and Bachmann are working hard in Iowa, which kicks
off the nominating race on Jan. 3 with the hope a strong
showing there will propel them into later states with
momentum.
