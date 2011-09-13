* Renew battle over popular retirement program

* Accuse each other of scaring seniors (Recasts with start of debate)

By John Whitesides

TAMPA, Fla., Sept 12 U.S. Republican rivals Rick Perry and Mitt Romney renewed their fight over Social Security in a presidential debate on Monday, accusing each other of frightening seniors with rhetoric about the popular retirement program.

Perry, the Texas governor who has soared to the top of opinion polls in the Republican race, softened his recent harsh criticism of the program and said he wanted to start "a legitimate conversation" about its future.

"Obviously we're not going to take that program away," Perry said to Romney. "Rather than trying to scare seniors, like you're doing and other people, it's time to have a legitimate conversation about how to fix that program so it's not bankrupt."

Perry launched the Social Security fight in a debate last week when he called the retirement program a Ponzi scheme and a "monstrous lie."

The Social Security debate will be watched closely in Florida, which has the country's second-biggest proportion of elderly voters and hosts a potentially vital nominating contest next year.

Romney, who has chided Perry for calling the program a failure, pressed his rival about whether he still believed the program should be shifted to the states and should not be a federal program.

"The term Ponzi scheme is over the top and unnecessary and frightening to many people," Romney said.

Perry, a conservative Tea Party favorite, has zoomed past Romney to lead in opinion polls since entering the race last month for the Republican nomination to challenge President Barack Obama in 2012.

The other Republican contenders took aim at Perry, reinforcing his growing position as the candidate to beat in the 2012 Republican race.

Romney got a boost with the endorsement of Tim Pawlenty, the former governor of Minnesota who dropped out of the race last month. Perry picked up the endorsement of Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal.

"We're frightening the American people, who just want solutions," Jon Huntsman, the former Utah governor, said of the Social Security debate. He added that Republicans could not win an election by promising to dismantle the program. "We've got the answers, we don't have leaders."

Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich said he was not worried about Romney and Perry frightening seniors "when President Obama scares them every day."

Among the other candidates vying for attention on the crowded Florida stage was U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann, whose campaign has faded badly in the last month since she won the Iowa straw poll, an early test of strength.

Perry, who entered the race the same day as the straw poll, has robbed Bachmann of much of her support from conservatives, which is crucial in states with early nominating contests like Iowa and South Carolina.

Other candidates participating were businessman Herman Cain, U.S. Representative Ron Paul and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum.

The debate was the fifth of the Republican presidential campaign. It will be followed closely next week by another debate in Orlando, Florida, as the White House race heats up.

The Tampa debate was co-sponsored by the Tea Party Express and more than 100 state and local Tea Party groups, part of a movement that has reshaped the U.S. political scene with its focus on limited government and reduced spending. (Editing by Christopher Wilson)