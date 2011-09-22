* Gathering in Florida
* Increasingly a two-man contest
* Lesser rivals have work cut out for them
By Steve Holland
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 22 Republican Rick Perry
goes into a U.S. presidential debate on Thursday looking to put
some distance between himself and rival Mitt Romney and
position himself as an electable alternative to President
Barack Obama.
Perry, Romney and a gaggle of lesser rivals take the stage
on Thursday night in the third in a series of debates aimed at
helping Republicans decide who they want as their nominee to
face the Democrat Obama in the November 2012 election.
So far Perry, the Texas governor and Tea Party movement
favorite, holds the front-running position but the lead is
considered fragile over Romney, a former Massachusetts governor
and the choice of many mainstream Republicans.
Republicans increasingly see a good chance to oust Obama
from the White House with the U.S. economy struggling to
rebound from 9.1 percent unemployment and chronic debt and
deficits.
Perry has delighted Tea Party movement conservatives, but
he has raised eyebrows among moderate voters by denouncing the
Social Security program as a "Ponzi scheme" and condemning
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke as "almost treasonous."
"I still think he has to tone down some of his rougher
edges," said Republican political analyst Ari Fleischer, who
was press secretary to former President George W. Bush.
"Running for president is different than running for
governor. People want to feel a sense of inspiration as well as
ideological attraction," Fleischer said.
Romney is trying to portray Perry as too far out of the
mainstream, while Perry wants to make Romney appear little
different from Obama.
The two men are expected to clash anew over Social
Security, healthcare and jobs. A USA Today/Gallup poll on
Wednesday found Perry leading Romney 31 percent to 24 percent
among Republican likely voters.
"We need to nominate someone who will have a stark, clear
difference between the Republican nominee and President Obama,"
Perry told the Fox News Channel.
"And I think I am that person who can clearly delineate the
differences. We don't need to nominate 'Obama-lite.' We don't
need to nominate someone who's going to blur the lines between
President Obama and our nominee," Perry said.
Each man has stepped up their rhetoric in recent days and
more fireworks are expected at the debate in Florida, where
senior citizens who make up a large percentage of the state's
population are wary of any changes to the government retirement
programs.
The two-hour debate, sponsored by Fox News and Google,
begins at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 Friday GMT).
"I continue to think that the Republican race is remarkably
fluid and Republican primary voters are still in a shopping
mode," said Fleischer. "There's no doubt that there are two
leading contenders. But their leads are built on sand, not
stone."
The debate may be significant for candidates who have
appeared to be fading in recent weeks, including Minnesota U.S.
Representative Michele Bachmann, who has been hurt most by
Perry's rise, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman,
a moderate who has failed to catch fire.
(Additional reporting by JoAnne Allen in Washington; Editing
by Vicki Allen)