Sept 22 Republican presidential candidates
debate in Florida on Thursday as the party's voters consider
who they want as their nominee to challenge U.S. President
Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.
The following are five things to look for at the two-hour
debate, which is sponsored by Google, Fox News and the Florida
Republican Party.
DOES PERRY SOFTEN STANCE ON ISSUES IMPORTANT TO ELDERLY?
Florida Republicans will be watching to see whether
front-runner Rick Perry, the conservative governor of Texas,
modifies his stance on Social Security to make him more
palatable to mainstream voters and the swing state's large
elderly population. Perry's denunciation of the popular
government program for retirees was welcomed by conservatives
but risks scaring seniors. While Perry tops Republican public
opinion polls, his lead is anything but secure.
CAN ROMNEY RAISE DOUBTS ABOUT PERRY'S RECORD, POSITIONS?
Perry's main challenger, Mitt Romney, is second in the
polls after spending most of the year in the lead. His goal is
to raise doubts about Perry by focusing on the Texan's Social
Security position and other issues that might undercut his
lead, including support for a Texas law that granted education
benefits to the children of illegal immigrants. But there is a
danger in being too negative and Romney will need to temper his
assault on Perry by promoting his ideas to improve the
economy.
WILL BACHMANN PLAY THE HEAVY FOR ROMNEY?
Michele Bachmann has to elbow her way into what is chiefly
a two-man contest for the nomination. The Minnesota
congresswoman, the favorite of the low-tax, limited government
Tea Party movement until Perry jumped into the race scored
important points in a debate last week by criticizing Perry
over a vaccination program for adolescent girls in Texas. But
her comment that the "government injection" was "potentially
dangerous" was widely derided by medical experts. Romney could
benefit if Bachmann attacks Perry again, allowing the former
Massachusetts governor to focus instead on his own record and
proposals.
CAN HUNTSMAN GAIN MOMENTUM?
Former U.S. Ambassador to China Jon Huntsman needs a
breakthrough evening. More moderate than the others in the
field, Huntsman has failed to catch fire and needs some buzz to
keep his candidacy alive into the early voting states next
year. A new poll in New Hampshire showed him gaining ground in
that important state, but he will need to show broader support
to remain viable.
WILL PAUL CONTINUE TO DRIVE THE AGENDA?
Texas Congressman Ron Paul is seen as having next to no
chance of winning the nomination, but he consistently gets
about 10 percent in Republican polls, giving him an important
voice. A libertarian, Paul has helped drive the debate on
foreign policy and government intervention in the economy.
