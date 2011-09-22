* Race is increasingly a two-man contest
* New poll has Perry ahead
* Lesser rivals have work cut out for them
(Updates with Perry online ad against Obama)
By Steve Holland and Jane Sutton
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 22 Republican Rick Perry
headed into a U.S. presidential debate on Thursday looking to
put more distance between himself and rival Mitt Romney and
rebound from two uneven performances with his competitors.
Perry, Romney and six other candidates take the stage in
the third in a series of debates aimed at helping Republicans
decide who they want as their nominee to face Democratic
President Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.
So far Perry, the Texas governor and Tea Party movement
favorite, holds the front-running position but his lead is
considered fragile over Romney, a former Massachusetts governor
and the choice of many mainstream Republicans.
"We believe in the conservative principles that made our
country great. Our founders didn't need a nanny state to carve
out the greatest civilization known to man," Perry told a Faith
and Freedom Coalition Rally before the debate.
Republicans increasingly see a good chance to oust Obama
from the White House with the U.S. economy struggling to
rebound from 9.1 percent unemployment and chronic debt and
deficits.
But a 391-point, 3.5 percent drop in the stock market on
the very day of the debate was likely to increase pressure on
the candidates to explain how they would rebuild the economy if
elected. Foreign policy and social issues were expected to get
a full airing as well. [ID:nS1E78L1UK]
The two-hour debate, sponsored by Fox News and Google,
begins at 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT Friday).
The market turmoil, caused by policymakers' failure to
arrest global economic stagnation, may provide fodder for
Romney to tout his career as a business executive.
"I've spent my life in the private sector. I'm a business
guy," Romney told the faith rally.
Perry took the fight directly to Obama in a new ad put up
on YouTube that blames the president for sluggish job growth
and calls him "President Zero."
"A great country requires a better direction, a renewed
nation needs a new president," Perry says in the voiceover.
"It's time to get America working again."
OUT OF MAINSTREAM
Perry has delighted Tea Party movement conservatives, but
he has raised eyebrows among moderate voters by denouncing the
Social Security program as a "Ponzi scheme" and condemning
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke as "almost treasonous."
This has given Romney an opening to attack Perry as out of
the mainstream and the issue could come up again with Florida's
large percentage of elderly voters wary of any changes to the
government retirement program.
The two men are expected to clash anew over Social
Security, healthcare and jobs. A USA Today/Gallup poll on
Wednesday found Perry leading Romney 31 percent to 24 percent
among Republican likely voters.
"I think I am that person who can clearly delineate the
differences. We don't need to nominate 'Obama-lite.' We don't
need to nominate someone who's going to blur the lines between
President Obama and our nominee," Perry said.
Analysts say the race is wide open.
"I continue to think that the Republican race is remarkably
fluid and Republican primary voters are still in a shopping
mode," said Ari Fleischer, a former press secretary to
President George W. Bush. "There's no doubt that there are two
leading contenders. But their leads are built on sand, not
stone."
The debate may be significant for candidates who have
appeared to be fading in recent weeks, including Minnesota U.S.
Representative Michele Bachmann, who has been hurt most by
Perry's rise, and former U.S. ambassador to China Jon Huntsman,
a moderate who has failed to catch fire.
(Additional reporting by JoAnne Allen in Washington)