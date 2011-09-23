* Candidates gang up on Texas governor
By Steve Holland and Jane Sutton
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 22 Republican Rick Perry
took heavy fire from his rivals over a Texas policy that aids
illegal immigrants at a U.S. presidential debate on Thursday
where he struggled to protect his front-running position.
Texas Governor Perry attempted to change the narrative from
two previous debates, where he came under fierce attack from
former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney and other
candidates.
But his competitors accused Perry of coddling illegal
immigrants with a Texas policy to allow their children to gain
education tuition assistance.
"I would not allow taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal
aliens or for their children," said Minnesota Congresswoman
Michele Bachmann. "That's a magnet. End the magnets for illegal
aliens to come into the United States of America."
Other candidates took shots at Tea Party movement favorite
Perry over illegal immigration, one of the few issues where he
belies his reputation as a staunch conservative.
Perry is ahead in polls of Republicans but his lead is
fragile over Romney, who is the choice of many mainstream
Republicans. A USA Today/Gallup poll on Wednesday found Perry
leading Romney 31 percent to 24 percent among likely Republican
voters.
No knockout blows were struck at the debate, and Perry
again appeared to flag as the two-hour gathering wore on. A
focus group of voters assembled by a debate host, Fox News
Channel, declared Romney the winner.
Perry revived old charges that Romney has flip-flopped on
key issues from healthcare to education.
"I think Americans just don't know sometimes which Mitt
Romney they're dealing with." Perry said. "We'll wait until
tomorrow and see which Mitt Romney we're really talking to
tonight."
Illegal immigration is a politically charged issue for
Republicans, with conservatives wanting stern measures to deal
with America's estimated 11 million illegals. Senator John
McCain's support for a reform plan in 2007 nearly ended his
2008 presidential bid.
DEFENDS TEXAS PROGRAM
Perry said that as governor of a state with a long border
with Mexico, no one had worked harder than he has on border
security. He fiercely defended the program as correct for his
state, saying to do nothing would leave the immigrant children
as a burden.
To those who oppose it, he said, "I don't think you have a
heart. We need to be educating these children because they will
be a drag on our society."
Republicans increasingly see a good chance to oust Obama
from the White House with the U.S. economy struggling to
rebound from 9.1 percent unemployment and chronic debt and
deficits.
On a day the stock market plunged on fears of renewed
recession, the U.S. economy was the top topic and all the
candidates promised conservative prescriptions of low taxation
and limited regulation to fix it.
The Republicans declared Obama's economic leadership a
failure, a point that lesser-known candidate Gary Johnson
underscored with a jab that drew guffaws from the audience.
"My next-door neighbor's two dogs have created more
shovel-ready jobs than this administration," the former New
Mexico governor said during his first debate appearance.
Perry again was forced to defend a Texas policy he ordered
to vaccinate adolescent girls against sexually transmitted
diseases, but this time he had an answer that attempted to tug
at voter heartstrings.
"I got lobbied on this issue. I got lobbied by a
31-year-old young lady who had stage 4 cervical cancer ... And
the fact is I erred on the side of life and I will always err
on the side of life as a governor and as the president of the
United States," he said.
Perry got in plenty of shots at Romney, accusing the former
Massachusetts governor of backing an Obama administration
education reform known as Race to the Top, and favoring the
White House's healthcare reforms.
But Romney managed deft counterpunches and took a
high-minded position by declaring Republican candidates may
bicker over issues but are united in their goal. He would not
repeat a comment he had made in an earlier interview that Perry
was not electable.
"Governor Perry and I disagree on some issues," he said.
"But one thing's for sure, we all agree that President Obama
needs to be former President Obama and we're going to make that
happen."
(Additional reporting by Kim Dixon in Orlando and JoAnne
Allen in Washington; editing by Alistair Bell and Vicki Allen)