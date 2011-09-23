ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 22 Front-runner Rick Perry
stumbled during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates'
debate on Thursday when asked what he would do if he got a 3
a.m. call alerting him that the Taliban had gotten nuclear
weapons from Pakistan.
"Well obviously, before you ever get to that point you have
to build a relationship in that region. That's one of the
things that this administration has not done," the Texas
governor replied at the debate in Orlando, Florida.
Perry made a reference to recent U.S. military accusations
that Pakistan's intelligence service was backing Afghanistan's
Haqqani insurgent group in carrying out attacks against U.S.
targets, including the American Embassy in Afghanistan.
Then he talked about the importance of improving relations
with India, Pakistan's neighbor and nuclear rival.
"So to have a relationship with India, to make sure that
India knows that they are an ally of the United States. For
instance when we had the opportunity to sell India the upgraded
F-16s, we chose not to do that ... The point is, our allies
need to understand clearly that we are their friends, we will
be standing by there with them," Perry replied.
"Today, we don't have those allies in that region that can
assist us if that situation that you talked about were to
become a reality."
The answer raised doubts about Perry's foreign policy
expertise in the region where the United States has been at war
for a decade.
Candidate Rick Santorum, who has gained little traction in
the race for the Republican nomination to challenge President
Barack Obama in 2012, said Perry had failed to answer the
question about the Taliban obtaining nuclear weapons.
"Working with allies at that point is the last thing we
want to do. We want to work in that country to make sure the
problem is defused," Santorum said.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton; editing by Alistair Bell and Vicki
Allen)