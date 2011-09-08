Sept 7 Republican U.S. presidential candidates
met at the Ronald Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley,
California, on Wednesday for a televised debate.
Here are some key quotations.
RICK PERRY, TEXAS GOVERNOR
On Mitt Romney's jobs record:
"He did a great job of creating jobs in the private sector
all around the world. But the fact is, when he moved that
experience to government, he had one of the lowest job creation
rates in the country. The fact is while he has a good
private-sector record, his public-sector record did not match
that. As a matter of fact, we created more jobs in the last
three months in Texas than he created in four years in
Massachusetts."
On rivals' comments about him during the debate:
"I kind of feel like the pinata here at the party."
On Social Security (government-run retirement plan):
"It is a Ponzi scheme to tell our kids that are 25 or 30
years old today, you're paying into a program that's going to
be there. Anybody that's for the status quo with Social
Security today is involved with a monstrous lie to our kids,
and it's not right."
On climate change:
"Well, I do agree that there is -- the science is -- is not
settled on this. The idea that we would put Americans' economy
at -- at -- at jeopardy based on scientific theory that's not
settled yet, to me, is just -- is nonsense. I mean, it -- I
mean -- and I tell somebody, I said, just because you have a
group of scientists that have stood up and said here is the
fact, Galileo got outvoted for a spell."
MITT ROMNEY, FORMER MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR
On Perry's jobs record:
"Texas is a great state. Texas has zero income tax. Texas
has a right-to-work state, a Republican legislature, a
Republican Supreme Court. Texas has a lot of oil and gas in the
ground. Those are wonderful things, but Governor Perry doesn't
believe that he created those things. If he tried to say that,
well, it would be like Al Gore saying he invented the
Internet."
On energy costs:
"What the president can do is make sure we stop sending
about $500 billon a year outside our country, in many cases to
countries that are not real friendly with ours, to buy energy
from other people. We are an energy rich nation and we're
living like an energy poor nation and that can't go on."
On Federal Reserve Board Chairman Ben Bernanke:
"I'd be looking for somebody new. I think Ben Bernanke has
overinflated the amount of currency he has created."
MICHELE BACHMANN, MINNESOTA REPRESENTATIVE
On her promise to reduce gasoline prices to $2 a gallon:
"Don't forget the day President Obama took office, gasoline
was $1.79 a gallon. It's entirely possible for us to get back
to inexpensive energy. The problem is energy is too high. Let's
have a goal of bringing it down because every time gasoline
increases 10 cents a gallon, there's $14 billion in economic
activity that every American has taken out of their pocket."
On Obama's healthcare reform:
"With all due respect to the governors, issuing an
executive order will not overturn this massive law. This will
take a very strong, bold leader in the presidency who will lead
that effort."
On U.S. military strength:
"As devastating as our economy is with the policies of
Barack Obama, I think that he has actually weakened us
militarily and with the United States presence globally."
JON HUNTSMAN, FORMER UTAH GOVERNOR
On his qualifications:
"We've got to remember, that to beat President Obama, we
have to have somebody who's been in the private sector,
understands the fragility of the free market system, has been a
successful governor as it relates to job creation, and knows
something about this world. I've lived overseas four times,
I've been an ambassador to my country three times, I think I
understand that."
On candidates signing pledges:
"I'd love to get everybody to sign a pledge to take no
pledges. I have a pledge to my wife, and I pledge allegiance to
my country, but beyond that, no pledges. I think it diminishes
the political discussion. I think it jeopardizes your ability
to lead once you get there."
On whether the Republican Party is becoming anti-science:
"When you make comments that fly in the face of what 98 out
of 100 climate scientists have said, when you call into
question the science of evolution, all I'm saying is that, in
order for the Republican Party to win, we can't run from
science."
HERMAN CAIN, BUSINESSMAN, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST
On his plan for spurring growth:
"Throw out the current tax code, a 9 percent tax on
corporate income, our 9 percent tax on personal income and a 9
percent national sales tax. If 10 percent is good enough for
God, 9 percent ought to be good enough for the federal
government. This will replace all federal income taxes. ... It
will also replace the payroll tax, so everybody gets some skin
in the game.
NEWT GINGRICH, FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER:
On immigration:
"We ought to control the border, we ought to have a legal
guest worker program. We ought to outsource it, frankly, to
American Express, Visa and MasterCard, so there's no
counterfeiting, which there will be with the federal
government."
(Compiled by JoAnne Allen)