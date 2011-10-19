Oct 18 Republican presidential candidates met
on Tuesday in Las Vegas in the eighth of a series of debates.
Here are some of their comments:
MITT ROMNEY, FORMER MASSACHUSETTS
On Herman Cain's 999 tax plan
"I like your chutzpah on this, Herman, but I have to tell
you, the analysis I did, person by person, return by return, is
that middle-income people see higher taxes under your plan.
If it's lower for the middle class, that's great. But that's
not what I saw."
In exchange with Rick Perry over illegal immigration
"Would you please wait? Are you just going to keep
talking...("Yes, sir," Perry responds). Would you let me finish
with what I have to say?... This has been a tough couple of
debates for Rick, and I understand that. And so you're going to
get testy."
HERMAN CAIN, FORMER GODFATHER'S PIZZA CEO
Defending his tax plan
"The reason that our plan is being attacked so much is
because lobbyists, accountants, politicians, they don't want to
throw out the current tax code and put in something that's
simple and fair. They want to continue to manipulate people
with a 10-million-word mess."
On immigration
"I believe we should secure the border for real, and it
would be a combination of a fence, technology, as well as
possibly boots on the ground for some of the more dangerous
areas. I don't apologize at all for wanting to protect the
American citizens and to protect our agents on the border,
no... I believe in let's solve the whole problem. We must shut
the back door so people can come in the front door."
RICK PERRY, TEXAS GOVERNOR
On Cain's tax plan
"Herman, I love you, brother, but let me tell you
something, you don't need to have a big analysis to figure this
thing out... I'll bump plans with you, brother, and we'll see
who has the best idea about how you get this country working
again."
On illegal immigration
"Mitt, you lose all of your standing, from my perspective,
because you hired illegals in your home and you knew about it
for a year. And the idea that you stand here before us and
talk about that you're strong on immigration is on its face the
height of hypocrisy."
RON PAUL, TEXAS REPRESENTATIVE
On Cain's 999 tax plan
"It is a regressive tax. So it's very, very dangerous. And
it will raise more revenues. But the gentleman asked the
question... what are you going to replace the income tax with?
And I say nothing. That's what we should replace it with."
MICHELE BACHMANN, MINNESOTA REPRESENTATIVE
On immigration
"Well, I think the person who really has a problem with
illegal immigration in the country is President Obama. It's his
uncle and his aunt who are illegal aliens who've been allowed
to stay in this country, despite the fact that they're
illegal."
On Obama's foreign policy
"Defense spending is on the table, ... now with the
president, he put us in Libya. He is now putting us in Africa.
We already were stretched too thin, and he put our Special
Operations Forces in Africa."
RICK SANTORUM, FORMER PENNSYLVANIA SENATOR
Says Perry and other opponents backed TARP
"You supported it. Governor Romney and Herman Cain all
supported the TARP program... You guys complain about Governor
Romney flip-flopping. I mean, look at what's going on here. I
mean, the -- the bottom line is, you all supported it, you all
started this ball rolling, where the government injected itself
in trying to fix the market."
