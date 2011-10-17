* Debates spark momentum shifts in Republican race
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 Another week, another
Republican presidential debate.
The candidates competing for the Republican nomination to
take on President Barack Obama go at it again on Tuesday night
in Las Vegas in their eighth televised debate -- the fifth
since early September.
But this year's encounters have been more than bouts of
namecalling and accusations. They have helped drive some of the
campaign's biggest stories, from the surges of Michele Bachmann
and Herman Cain to the punctured hopes of Rick Perry.
The debates also have drawn bigger television audiences
than at a similar stage of the 2008 race, with a shifting field
of candidates and a fired-up Republican base sparking heavy
interest in the hunt for a challenger to Obama.
"The debates have defined the race more than usual this
year," Republican strategist Ron Bonjean said. "They have been
really successful at flushing out the strengths and weaknesses
of various candidates."
At least three more debates are scheduled before voters get
to have their say in a Republican race featuring stark momentum
shifts for Bachmann and Perry and a string of big names like
former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin who refused to run.
The unsettled field, the intensity of grass-roots
Republican anti-Obama fervor and the schisms between Tea Party
fiscal conservatives and the Republican establishment have
helped fuel interest in the debates.
That interest also has been aided by the 24-hour cable news
cycle and explosion of YouTube and comedy shows that feature
clips from the debates around-the-clock.
"There is an echo effect after each debate, with all of
these different clips being shown and viewed repeatedly," said
Alan Schroeder of Northeastern University in Boston, author of
a book on the history of presidential debates.
The impact was evident early. Bachmann's strong debut in a
New Hampshire debate in June propelled the U.S. congresswoman
to a short-lived surge in the polls and a win in the Iowa straw
poll in August, but she ultimately drifted back in the pack.
'SELF-IMMOLATION'
Perry, the Texas governor, entered the race in mid-August
and roared to the top, but a series of halting debate
performances in September sent him tumbling back down.
Perry's deer-in-the-headlights answer to a question about
the Taliban, and his fumbled attempt at accusing front-runner
Mitt Romney of flip-flopping, might have been as damaging as
the criticism from rivals about his policies on immigration or
his order that young girls be vaccinated for a sexually
transmitted disease.
"Perry's self-immolation has been almost completely a
debate-driven phenomenon," Schroeder said. "And much of Cain's
appeal has come from his debate performances."
Cain, the former pizza executive with the forceful speaking
style, has used the debates to popularize his "999" plan to
rewrite the tax laws and has taken off in polls.
Romney, the former Massachusetts governor who lost a 2008
bid for the White House, has been a steady and smooth debate
performer who has delivered few highlights but also no gaffes
or missteps in the first seven encounters.
Perhaps not coincidentally, he also has remained steady at
or near the top of the pack in polls.
The Republican debate last month in Orlando, Florida, was
the most watched so far this year, attracting more than 6
million viewers. That surpassed the biggest primary debate
audience of 2007 -- 4 million for a Democratic debate that
included Obama and rival Hillary Clinton.
All of the Republican debates shown on widely distributed
cable television networks this year have drawn at least 3
million viewers.
"Republicans are very driven to beat Obama this year and
they want to check out the field," Bonjean said. "People
thought there would be too many debates, but it turns out they
have been helpful."
