WASHINGTON Aug 13 CNN's Candy Crowley will
become the first woman in 20 years to moderate a U.S.
presidential debate when she questions U.S. President Barack
Obama and his Republican rival Mitt Romney in October.
The cable network's chief political correspondent is set to
lead one of three debates before the Nov. 6 general election,
the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates said on
Monday.
"I am wowed, amazed and excited by the opportunity to
moderate a 2012 presidential debate," Crowley said.
The move follows a recent push for a female moderator since
ABC's Carole Simpson in 1992. The commission made no mention of
the gender milestone in making its announcement, only the
moderators' expertise.
"These journalists bring extensive experience to the job of
moderating, and understand the importance of using the expanded
time periods to maximum benefit," the commission's co-chairmen
Frank Fahrenkopf and Michael McCurry said.
Several female U.S. lawmakers and other women's groups
pressed for a newswoman to lead a debate after three New Jersey
teen-aged girls began an online petition at Change.org. The
girls also called on Romney and Obama, a Democrat, for support.
"It is long past due to have a woman on the same stage as
the men running for president," one of the girls, Sammi Siegel,
wrote online. Their petition drew 170,000 signatures, several
lawmakers said earlier this month.
Other debate moderators include PBS Newshour's Jim Lehrer on
Oct. 3 and CBS News' Bob Schieffer on Oct. 22. Both have led
several past presidential debates. ABC News' Martha Raddatz will
moderate the Oct. 11 debate between Vice President Joe Biden and
Romney's running-mate U.S. Representative Paul Ryan of
Wisconsin.