* Vice president's loose delivery focus of contest's
aftermath
* Biden uses humor to undermine Ryan's seriousness
* Republicans say Biden's display made him look foolish
By Samuel P. Jacobs
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 He is known for his blunt,
unvarnished opinions, but U.S. Vice President Joe Biden showed
something else in his arsenal during his debate on Thursday
against Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan: the smirk.
Well, not just the smirk, there was also the laugh and the
exasperated grin.
Biden's expressions during the vice presidential debate -
used mostly to theatrically convey his dismay, disbelief or
amusement at various points Ryan was making - became a part of
the show during the 90-minute face-off.
Sitting a few feet away across the table from the Republican
vice presidential nominee, Biden smirked, lifted his eyes to the
ceiling, and gave mocking smiles. He raised his hands in the air
at one point; at another he mouthed, "Not true," when Ryan was
talking.
The 69-year-old Biden - whose reactions lit up Twitter and
other social media with criticism and praise - wasn't the only
one making faces.
Ryan, 42, employed his own signature expression throughout
the contest, a boyish head tilt with a smile that melts into a
frown at both ends. It's a look that can be read a number of
ways, but on this night mostly seemed to express sympathy for
someone whose ideas have gone astray.
Nor was Biden the only candidate who got in a laugh. At one
point both Biden and Ryan provided a translation for moderator
Martha Raddatz after Biden criticized Ryan's plans as "a bunch
of stuff."
"What does that mean, a bunch of stuff?" Raddatz asked.
"It's Irish," Ryan said. Biden agreed.
'A HAPPY WARRIOR'
There wasn't much else the two agreed on.
A number of times Biden didn't let Ryan finish a thought, a
departure from Democratic President Barack Obama's laid-back
demeanor in the first presidential debate.
Biden interrupted so frequently that Republican operatives
and campaign aides to Republican presidential nominee Mitt
Romney kept a running tally of the intrusions on Twitter.
Ryan suggested that Biden's behavior signaled desperation.
"Mr. Vice President, I know you are under a lot of duress to
make up for lost ground," Ryan said.
Biden immediately uncorked his biggest throaty laugh of the
night.
"... But I think people would be better served if we don't
keep interrupting each other," Ryan said.
To Biden's supporters, the vice president's expressions
struck just the right tone for a campaign that is seeking to
discredit Romney and Ryan as being misleading or dishonest on a
range of issues.
Biden is "a happy warrior," said Obama campaign manager Jim
Messina.
Not surprisingly, Romney's campaign saw Biden's performance
as unsteady and in contrast with they saw as Ryan's maturity.
On Fox News, Republican strategist Karl Rove compared
Biden's laughter with former Vice President Al Gore's many sighs
during his debate against George W. Bush in 2000, a habit that
was roundly derided.
The Republican National Committee quickly released an online
video after the debate ended entitled, "Laughing at the Issues."
Biden's sardonic mirth underscored his message that he did
not take Romney, Ryan, or their proposals seriously. He referred
to Sarah Palin, his opponent in the 2008 vice presidential
debate, and sought to link Ryan to a candidate who was judged by
many as unprepared for the job.
Highlighting his 27-year age difference with Ryan, Biden
played up his status as a player in Washington for the past four
decades, as a U.S. senator and then vice president. He noted
that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - whom Biden
called "Bibi" - has "been my friend for 39 years."
When Ryan compared his tax proposals with the economic
policies of President John F. Kennedy, Biden quipped, "Oh, now
you're Jack Kennedy?"
With that, Biden summoned perhaps the most memorable line in
vice-presidential debate history when, in 1988, George H.W.
Bush's running mate Dan Quayle was dismissed by Democrat Lloyd
Bentsen for comparing himself to Kennedy, the Democratic icon.
Not all conservatives appreciated Ryan's restraint.
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch gave the Republican a terse pan
on Twitter: "Ryan too polite to interrupt and score points,"
Murdoch said.
