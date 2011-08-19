* Romney seen as "one of us" by white-shoe Republicans
* Perry's Fed comments turn off financial people
By Kim Dixon and Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 U.S. presidential hopeful
Rick Perry's brash appeal to the Republican Party's fiscally
conservative base may fall flat with big donors who favor a
more moderate candidate to challenge President Barack Obama in
the 2012 election.
The Texas governor's rhetoric, such as his harsh criticism
of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week, risks
scaring off financial backers who otherwise share his passion
for low taxes and less regulation.
Mitt Romney, to whom Perry is catching up in national
polls, had been the presumed frontrunner for months. The former
Massachusetts governor and co-founder of private equity firm
Bain Capital is seen as a safer, more traditional candidate.
Much of Romney's financial support comes from Wall Street,
with executives and others with ties to investment bank Goldman
Sachs among his big donors. Perry has not yet shown he can
raise significant amounts of money outside of Texas.
Only half a million dollars Perry has raised over the past
decade has come from New York, according to Texans for Public
Justice, which tracks his campaigns.
"The professional investor, the Wall Street force, is much
more comfortable with an establishment candidate," said
billionaire investor Ken Fisher, chief executive of Fisher
Investments in Woodside, California.
Fisher expects they would eventually back Perry or any
nominee who emerges with a good chance of defeating Obama, who
is seen by many in the business community as unfriendly to the
investor community and too pro-regulation.
"Northeastern button-down country club Wall Street
Republicans who feel uncomfortable with their feet in the mud
or the dust probably look at Perry as a wild man, and yet they
probably come to change their view if Perry succeeds in the
process in the same way that they always have," Fisher said.
Stubbornly high unemployment and financial instability are
Obama's biggest weaknesses heading into the 2012 election and
approval of the Democratic president's handling of the economy
has plunged to just 26 percent. But fears of another recession
also make Perry's boldness more worrisome, said Willis Sparks,
who analyzes elections at the Eurasia Group consulting firm.
"His issue is -- does he have the self-discipline to stick
to a script that reassures people that he would be a steady
hand in a time of crisis?" Sparks said. "Romney is a much more
reassuring figure."
Perry drew criticism even from many Republicans when he
blasted Bernanke personally, saying "we would treat him pretty
ugly down in Texas" if he authorized more monetary stimulus.
"I'd say the majority of professional investors are fans of
Bernanke and I think there's an unwritten rule that you don't
publicly criticize him the way he did," said Greg Valliere,
chief political strategist at the Potomac Research Group, a
Washington-based firm that advises institutional investors.
Perry has not repeated the comment -- and even Obama said
he would chalk up early brashness to inexperience on the
national stage. And many Republicans agree with Perry's
opposition to a loose-money policy, arguing that it hurts the
U.S. dollar.
STRONG CURRENCY
"I don't place a lot of weight on that kind of fiery talk
and fighting words," said Dan Ripp, president of Bradley Woods
& Co. in New York, who advises investors on government policy.
"That comment about Bernanke, it's not a stupid comment. ...
There's an awful lot to be said for a strong currency."
Romney has the clear advantage with the Republican business
class out of the gate, given his business pedigree.
"There are ...investors in the private equity world, and
others, who will certainly look at Mitt Romney as someone who
understands their industry and would have a pretty vetted
position relative to issues," said Tom Reynolds, a former
Republican New York congressman who now advises businesses.
Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann, who is also
running for the Republican presidential nomination, has raised
most of her money from small donors, not traditional large
givers.
A favorite of social conservatives, she has not yet
convinced the Republican establishment that she is a viable
candidate, despite placing third among declared Republican
candidates in public opinion polls.
Perry, a three-term Texas governor, will need to make
inroads elsewhere to finance a national campaign. In 2008,
candidates raised the most money from California at $153
million, followed by $114 million from New York and about $59
million from Texas, according to the Center for Responsive
Politics.
Perry should be helped in New York by his ties to Rudy
Giuliani, whom he backed when Giuliani ran for president in
2008. A strong fundraiser, the former Republican New York mayor
pulled in $55 million before his campaign fizzled.
And Perry could benefit from the party's favoritism toward
candidates from southern states and take comfort from former
U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, both of whom
were initially seen as outsiders by establishment Republicans.
Both became two-term presidents.
(Editing by Alistair Bell and Paul Simao)