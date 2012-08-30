Aug 30 "Dirty Harry" star Clint Eastwood will
bring a touch of Hollywood glamour to the Republican National
Convention on Thursday, jetting in as a surprise last-minute
speaker to warm up the crowd for presidential candidate Mitt
Romney, the CNN and Fox networks reported.
The Academy Award-winning actor and director endorsed Romney
earlier this month, appearing at a fundraiser for him in Idaho.
Eastwood was reluctantly drawn into the 2012 campaign
earlier this year when an ad by Chrysler, titled "Halftime in
America," ran during halftime of the Super Bowl, narrated by
Eastwood.
Many people thought it might have been an endorsement of
President Barack Obama because Chrysler received a government
bailout.
At the time, Eastwood said flatly that he was not endorsing
either candidate, telling Fox he is "certainly not politically
affiliated with Mr. Obama."