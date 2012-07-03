By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, July 3
WASHINGTON, July 3 After a month in which his
re-election campaign picked up momentum, hard economic realities
are about to hit President Barack Obama as he takes to the road
on a campaign bus trip through the Rust Belt.
Poor manufacturing data earlier this week followed by a
likely weak jobless report on Friday are reminding Obama that he
has a lot of work to do to convince voters he is bringing the
economy back to full health.
A Supreme Court victory for Obama on healthcare and a
surprise expansion of immigration laws that put Republican
opponent Mitt Romney on the defensive on the issue may soon fade
from memory.
"By Friday, the Supreme Court will be in the rear-view
mirror and everybody will be talking about the state of the
economy," said Greg Valliere, an analyst for institutional
investors at Potomac Research Group.
"I think the debate on Friday will be whether the economy is
still growing or whether we've hit a brick wall," he said.
U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in June for the first
time in nearly three years, data showed on Monday, stark
evidence of a slowing economic recovery and that Europe's debt
crisis is weighing on the U.S. economy.
And the monthly jobless figures, the most closely watched
economic indicator, are expected to be lackluster.
Economists polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to have
risen by only 90,000 jobs in June and the unemployment rate will
stay unchanged at 8.2 percent. Employers likely increased
hiring, but not enough to dispel concerns that the economy is
losing steam.
The fiscal gloom allows Romney to re-energize his charge
that the White House is not creating jobs quickly enough, after
his nonstop economic criticism was drowned out by last week's
Supreme Court ruling that Obama's 2010 healthcare law is
constitutional.
"From day one of his administration, the president has
pursued policies that have hurt job creators, hurt the
manufacturing sector, and left millions of Americans struggling
to find work. It's going to be hard for the president to argue
Americans should gamble on a second term while on his bus tour,"
Romney campaign spokeswoman Amanda Henneberg said.
Romney also struggled recently to explain his immigration
position after Obama forced the issue on to the agenda by
halting possible deportations of young illegal immigrants. The
immigration debate helped Obama in polls.
RUST BELT PUSH
Obama begins a two-day campaign bus tour through Ohio and
western Pennsylvania on Thursday. No matter how the unemployment
report comes out, he will remind voters his bailout of the U.S.
auto industry helped save jobs in the area.
In a tough economic climate, polls show that Obama still
comes across as likeable although he does have a problem winning
over white, middle-class male voters.
"Whoever does a better job of showing empathy will have a
better chance of winning in November," Valliere said.
Obama led Romney 48 percent to 43 percent in Gallup's daily
national tracking poll on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day in
which the survey has shown the Democratic incumbent with a
statistically meaningful, if small, lead.
The five-point edge was Obama's largest lead in Gallup daily
tracking since April, and his longest such streak since then.
But economic clouds could again darken his re-election
chances on Nov. 6.
"Everybody is concerned about the prospects for the economy.
There are two huge issues. One is Europe and the second is our
own fiscal cliff," said Isabelle Sawhill, a budget expert at the
Brookings Institution, referring to programmed cuts in the U.S.
budget and rising taxes next year, unless congress acts to avoid
them.
"The concerns and the fears... have already begun to
undermine confidence in the economy and cause both consumers and
businesses to hold back on what they are willing to spend,"
she said.
Obama's campaign points to steady, if slow, improvement in
the economy since he has taken office, and says he could have
done more if Republicans in Congress had not blocked his efforts
to stimulate growth.
"Clearly, the economy is not functioning as well as we know
that it could be. The political question is who are people going
to point the finger at in doing that," said Heather Boushey, an
economist at the liberal Center for American Progress, which has
close ties to the White House.
"The biggest problem in our economy is the U.S. Congress,"
she said.
ROMNEY JET-SKIING
While the poor economy hurts Obama, it also holds risks for
his rival.
Unrelenting Democratic attacks calling Romney a job killer
during his time as a private-equity executive have helped drag
down his poll numbers.
Romney is spending the week at his $10 million lakeside New
Hampshire vacation estate, which features a three-vessel boat
garage and where he and his wife have been photographed skidding
across the lake on their personal watercraft.
That could provide fresh fodder for the Democrats' portrayal
of Romney as out of touch with ordinary Americans.
"It's a bad headline. It can help reinforce or enforce
perceptions, whatever they may be," said Ethan Siegel, an
analyst at the Washington Exchange, which tracks political
developments for investors.
However, economic worries are much more prominent in voters'
minds that Romney's vacations.
"In the end, no one's going into the voting room, saying
'Romney, he was in New Hampshire for the 4th of July and I'm
voting no.' It's buzz, it's chatter but it don't matter," Siegel
said.
(Additional reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Alistair
Bell and Philip Barbara)