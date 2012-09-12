Sept 12 Republican presidential candidate Mitt
Romney has attacked the Obama administration for sympathizing
with radical Islamists after the U.S. embassy in Cairo was
breached by protesters, but his account of the events in Egypt
is flawed.
At the center of his criticism is a statement by the embassy
condemning a film about the Prophet Mohammad that angered
Islamists who stormed the building on Tuesday and burned the
U.S. flag. The American ambassador to Libya and three embassy
staff were killed in an attack in Benghazi to protest the same
movie.
Romney said the embassy in Cairo issued the statement
denouncing the film - called "Innocence of Muslims" - after the
mission in Egypt was stormed, arguing that this shows President
Barack Obama is weak in the face of opposition abroad.
But the embassy statement was issued several hours before
the protests in Egypt began, according to Reuters journalists in
Cairo. In an apparent attempt to head off any demonstrations,
the embassy posted the statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday
morning local time.
Romney has made the timing of the statement the key part of
his attack on Obama as they compete in a tight race for the Nov.
6 presidential election.
"The embassy in Cairo put out a statement after their
grounds had been breached. Protesters were inside the
grounds. They reiterated that statement after the breach. I
think it is a terrible course for America to stand in apology
for our values," he said in Florida on Wednesday.
Romney originally made the accusation that the statement was
issued in response to the protests, and not before them, in a
statement on Tuesday night.
"It's disgraceful that the Obama administration's first
response was not to condemn attacks on our diplomatic missions,
but to sympathize with those who waged the attacks," Romney
said.
His comments angered Democrats who say the former
Massachusetts governor was too quick to use the Libya and Egypt
incidents as fodder for the campaign, particularly as his
statement on Tuesday broke a self-imposed truce on criticizing
the president on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.