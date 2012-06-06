WASHINGTON, June 5 Mitt Romney's campaign said on Tuesday that authorities were investigating an anonymous claim that the U.S. Republican presidential candidate's personal email had been hacked.

The claim surfaced on the Gawker website, which said an email from a tipster had disclosed that Romney's Hotmail and DropBox accounts had been compromised.

"The proper authorities are investigating this crime and we will have no further comment on it," Romney communications director Gail Gitcho said in a statement.

A Wall Street Journal story on Tuesday referred to Romney's use of a private email account while he was governor of Massachusetts. Romney left office in 2007 but an entry on Gawker, reportedly from the tipster, said that account was still active.

In 2008, Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin's personal email was hacked during the campaign and some of the contents posted on online.

A college student was convicted in the case. (Reporting By John Crawley; editing by Christopher Wilson)