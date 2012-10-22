WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Republican challenger Mitt Romney have vastly different
strategies on how to regulate the newfound U.S. energy bounty as
well as how to slash the country's dependency on oil imports.
The two candidates will meet Monday night for their third
and final debate ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential election.
While energy may not be in the forefront of the debate,
which is slated to focus on foreign policy, the fight over the
long-delayed Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil pipeline will
likely merit a mention.
Romney has vocally supported the project on the campaign
trail, while the Obama administration is mulling a second
application for the line after rejecting an initial one on
worries about the environmental impacts of the project.
The following offers more details on how Romney and Obama
stand on Keystone and other top energy issues:
KEYSTONE XL
Romney: Promised to approve the Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline on
the first day of his administration to create jobs and help
reduce U.S. oil imports from the Middle East and Venezuela.
Wants to establish new "fast-track" regulatory approval
processes for other cross-border pipelines.
Obama: Delayed the Keystone XL pipeline citing environmental
concerns in Nebraska. Backed the building of the pipeline's
southern section.
Has not said whether he will eventually approve the entire
project after the election. Government continues to study
environmental risks including spills and carbon emissions from
oil sands.
ENERGY INDEPENDENCE
Romney: Vowed to make North America energy independent by 2020
by expanding oil and gas drilling, allowing more state oversight
of energy projects, streamlining regulations and working with
Canada and Mexico. Would also approve the Keystone XL pipeline.
Opposes Obama's new fuel efficiency standards for vehicles as
"extreme".
Obama: Wants to cut U.S. oil imports in half by 2020 by
supporting more production of fossil fuels. His
"all-of-the-above" energy strategy promotes oil drilling and
includes incentives for nuclear as well as wind and solar power.
Finalized fuel efficiency rules to cut U.S. oil use by more than
2 million barrels a day by 2025.
OIL AND GAS DRILLING
Romney: Supports expanding offshore drilling beyond Obama's
five-year plan. Would open areas off the coast of Virginia and
the Carolinas to oil and gas development.
Would leave oversight of onshore energy development, including
shale oil and gas, to state governments.
Obama: Highlights that U.S. oil production has risen every year
he has been in office, with output hitting a 16-year high in
early October. But most of the gains have come on private lands,
over which Obama has little control.
Supports fracking for natural gas, but the Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) under his administration has also issued
some of the first regulations on the industry.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY
Romney: Often blasts the EPA on the campaign trail, arguing that
"excessive" environmental regulation has hampered U.S. economic
growth.
Emphasizes his support for coal. Vows to eliminate "anti-carbon"
regulations and ensure the EPA considers the costs of
regulations it imposes. Would also give energy companies more
time to comply with government regulations.
Obama: After the climate bill died in the Senate in 2010, his
EPA proposed the first-ever rules to limit greenhouse gas
emissions from power plants. Climate rules on oil refineries
have been delayed.
The EPA also issued rules on toxic emissions from coal plants,
many of which were in the making before Obama became president,
and some of which face court challenges. Some older coal plants
have been pushed to close, partly because of cost of upgrades
required in the regulations, but also because of record low
prices for natural gas.
CLEAN ENERGY
Romney: Opposes government spending on clean energy projects.
Uses failure of government-backed solar company Solyndra LLC to
illustrate argument against government trying to pick winners in
the energy sector.
Opposes renewal of production tax credit, worth about $1 billion
a year to wind power producers.
Obama: Included $90 billion in 2009 economic stimulus package
for energy projects including solar and wind power, energy
efficiency and bolstering the electric grid.
Defends the $16 billion in loan guarantees for 26 clean energy
projects as necessary given lack of private financing and
competition from China.
Supports renewal of the 20-year-old production tax credit for
wind power.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Timothy Gardner; editing by
Andrew Hay)