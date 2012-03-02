* U.S. president takes aim at oil companies' tax breaks
* Obama has faced criticism over rising gasoline prices
* Romney: Obama trying "blow one past" voters on energy
By Alister Bull
NASHUA, N.H., March 1 Facing intensifying
election-year attacks over rising gasoline prices, President
Barack Obama sought to shift the spotlight onto oil and gas
companies on Thursday by pushing for the repeal of U.S. tax
breaks that benefit the industry.
Obama's speech in New Hampshire, in the backyard of leading
Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney, was part of a
White House strategy to blunt a bid by Republicans to blame a
spike in energy prices on the president's energy policies.
With the issue posing a potential threat to Obama's
re-election prospects in November, his administration has been
at pains to say it is doing everything it can to bring down
costs, even as it stresses that market-driven price rises are
largely beyond its control.
"I've directed my administration to look for every single
area where we can make an impact and help consumers, from
helping to relieve bottlenecks ... to what's going on in the oil
markets," Obama said. "And we will keep announcing as many steps
as we can in the coming weeks."
Global oil prices have been rising sharply because of
stronger demand from the United States, India and China and
worries about supply disruptions from Iran. There are rising
tensions between the major OPEC producer and western nations
over the aims of its nuclear program.
That has caused pain at the pump for Americans, who have now
endured more than a month of gasoline price rises, and sparked
fears that prices could rise even further, from an average cost
of $3.74 a gallon now to up to $5 this summer.
"Anyone who tells you we can drill our way out of this
problem doesn't know what they're talking about, or isn't
telling you the truth," Obama said, hitting back at criticism
from the campaign trail and from Republicans in Congress.
ROMNEY SAYS OBAMA TO BLAME
But Republicans say the president has hobbled domestic oil
exploration and dismiss his administration's observation that
U.S. oil output is at a record high, arguing this was thanks to
the action of his Republican predecessor, George W. Bush.
Romney, speaking in Fargo, North Dakota, accused Obama of
trying to "blow one past folks" with his argument about
increased domestic production, and said the administration does
not deserve credit for that.
"Far from taking credit, he should be hanging his head and
taking a little bit of the blame for what's going on today,"
Romney said.
In a recent national poll, Americans spread the blame for
rising gas prices broadly, citing a host of factors including
the Obama administration, Congress, politics in general, and
unrest in the Middle East.
The poll by the Pew Research Center and The Washington Post
found 18 percent of those surveyed said Obama was to blame,
while 14 percent blamed oil companies or domestic producers.
Twenty-four percent said they did not know.
The survey was conducted over the phone from February 23-26
among 1,005 adults.
Speaking at a community college in Nashua, Obama pushed
again for Congress to repeal $4 billion in subsidies to the oil
industry, calling it a "giveaway" that should be redirected to
bolster alternative energy sources, including wind, solar and
batter power.
Obama has targeted the oil and gas industry in populist
speeches in which he portrays himself as the defender of
Americans against huge energy corporations "making record
profits off us right now."
He dismissed the "phony promises" of his opponents to lower
gas prices, and highlighted his administration's investments in
clean energy technologies to help reduce the U.S. dependence on
foreign oil.
But Obama remains vulnerable to criticism from Republicans
for having rejected the Keystone XL pipeline, which was to
transport Canadian oil through environmentally sensitive areas
of Nebraska on the way to the Gulf of Mexico.
On Monday, the White House said it welcomed a fresh proposal
by TransCanada to build a southern leg of the pipeline
and refile an application for the northern part of the route,
including the U.S.-Canada border crossing.
A number of leading Democrats in Congress have pushed the
Obama administration to tap reserve oil supplies, known as the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), to help bring down gas
prices, a move that Republican lawmakers oppose.
The White House has so far avoided commenting on the issue.
On Thursday, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the
top Republican in Congress, told reporters it did not appear to
him "that the president believes using SPR would have any
meaningful effect on gas prices."
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Samson Reiny in
Washington and Sam Youngman in Fargo, North Dakota; Writing by
Caren Bohan and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Will Dunham and
Philip Barbara)