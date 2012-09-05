* Climate change issue largely out of sight on campaign
trail
* Record-hot summer, drought fail to ignite environment
issue
* Obama, Romney tout 'all-of-the-above' energy strategies
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 When it comes to the
environment, the presidential contest has offered sharply
contrasting images: Barack Obama posing beside an Iowa wind
turbine and Mitt Romney standing in front of an Ohio coal mine.
But in their rhetoric, both candidates have focused on a
similar theme - sustainable development, the notion that the
private sector can work with government to protect the
environment while boosting the economy and creating jobs.
The pro-business focus has disappointed some ardent
environmentalists. Obama, for example, has been criticized for
not cracking down on the controversial technique of hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, which uses chemicals and water to blast
through underground shale formations.
Romney's recently unveiled energy policy focuses on industry
optimism about drilling in underground shale deposits for
domestic oil and natural gas. Romney's supporters include the
billionaire Koch brothers, who made their fortune in oil, gas
and chemicals.
The big question is whether any of their environmental
rhetoric will matter when voters go to the polls.
Despite withering temperatures and a widespread drought, the
race for the White House barely has a tinge of green.
"While this year's wild weather has caused alarm, it has so
far not raised environmental issues on the public agenda," said
Karlyn Bowman, who tracks public opinion at the pro-business
American Enterprise Institute. "There's no evidence that it will
be a big issue nationally."
The environment trails far behind the economy and jobs as a
pivotal concern for U.S. voters, which has been the case in the
last few presidential elections, Bowman said.
WIND, SOLAR AND ENERGY EFFICIENCY
On the issue of climate change, both Obama and Romney have
expressed their belief that climate change is occurring and that
human activity contributes to it, a shift for Romney who once
said he was uncertain.
Obama has dubbed climate change "one of the biggest issues
of this generation" in an online discussion with scientists.
Romney has voiced his view that unilateral U.S. action to curb
greenhouse gases would "shift industrial activity overseas" to
countries with less stringent environmental laws.
Obama's campaign touts the president's commitment to
decrease U.S. foreign oil dependency by promoting renewable
energy sources including wind, solar and geothermal. It notes
that U.S. electricity generation from solar power has more than
doubled since Obama took office in 2009.
The campaign also promotes new energy efficiency rules that
would boost mileage for cars and light trucks to 54.5 miles per
gallon by 2025, nearly twice the 2009 level. The campaign
website ()
features a video on Obama's "all-of-the-above" energy strategy,
with a mix of renewables, oil, natural gas, biofuels, nuclear
and fuel efficiency.
Republicans have seized on the administration's failed
investment in Solyndra, the solar panel company that went
bankrupt after receiving $535 million in government loans.
And Obama's approval of offshore oil leases in the
environmentally sensitive Arctic Ocean has raised alarm among
his ecologically minded supporters.
"Obama is pushing to drill the Arctic Ocean, where climate
change is having a disproportionately severe impact," Peter Van
Tuyn, an Alaska-based environmental attorney, said. "This is a
risky project that flies in the face of science and common
sense."
Romney and the Republicans, Van Tuyn said, feel compelled to
play to Obama's right, "and thus think that even more drilling
of the Arctic is the answer."
Obama's philosophy of promoting a variety of energy
alternatives is similar to one pitched by Republicans in 2008 in
response to record-high gas prices. They have continued using
it, even as Obama adopted it to push back at critics claiming he
favored clean energy technology over traditional fuels like oil
and gas that emit climate-warming carbon dioxide when burned.
A recent white paper called "The Romney Plan For A Stronger
Middle Class: Energy Independence," is long on energy
development: state control of energy development on federal
lands within their borders, opening offshore areas to drilling,
changes in regulation and easing of private development of new
technologies.
MORE JOBS, BUT NOTHING ON ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
The document says this will create more than 3 million jobs,
spark an economic resurgence and lower energy prices. It does
not assess the plan's environmental impact.
The environment's limited role in the current campaign may
be a sign of how the issue has evolved over more than a century,
said Steven Cohen, executive director of The Earth Institute at
Columbia University.
Before the environment surfaced as an issue, there was a
push to protect nature, as exemplified by Teddy Roosevelt's
creation of the U.S. Forest Service and the national park
system. By the 1970s and 1980s, Cohen said, that push had
shifted to health and safety concerns about toxins in U.S. air,
water and soil.
Now, he said, "The environment's being treated as an
economic development issue ... so we have to figure out a way to
run the global economy in a way that doesn't poison us."