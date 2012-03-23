(Corrects to add percentage after 1,556 in second paragraph)
By Michelle Conlin
March 22 Mitt Romney's presidential hopes may
have been shaken up when an aide compared his campaign to an
"Etch A Sketch" toy, but the publicity blitz has been a
delightful surprise for the U.S. makers of the well-known
erasable children's art tablet.
Ohio Art, the low-key, family-run company that has made
"Etch A Sketch" for half a century, saw its sales of the toy
soar 1,556 percent above normal levels on Amazon.com within 24
hours of the gaffe. The company's thinly traded stock more than
doubled, to $9.65.
Senior Romney adviser Eric Fehrnstrom was speaking about
what would happen if Romney won the Republican nomination and
faced President Barack Obama in the November election when he
drew what has become an unfortunate comparison for Romney.
"You hit a reset button for the fall campaign," Fehrnstrom
told a CNN interviewer on Wednesday. "Everything changes. It's
almost like an 'Etch A Sketch'. You can kind of shake it up, and
we start all over again."
Romney's rivals - Republicans and Democrats alike - seized
on the comment as proof the Republican frontrunner was a
flip-flopping waffler whose positions on issues such as
healthcare were not to be trusted.
His Republican opponents gleefully waved the $12.99 red
plastic toy, which lets children m ake drawings they can then
erase by shaking it.
"I am not the 'Etch A Sketch' candidate!" Romney challenger
Rick Santorum declared to supporters.
"Etch A Sketch" mania has erupted online, the toy triggering
a reaction normally reserved for the likes of the Kardashians.
It elbowed out NFL star Tim Tebow on Yahoo's Top 5 searches
and swept Twitter's top slot for two days running.
On television, "Etch A Sketches" took over cable newsrooms.
"I wish we could erase the U.S. debt," one commentator
wisecracked as he fumbled with the plastic knobs.
For Ohio Art, the attention has been manna from toy heaven.
"It's kind of like a Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky amount of
media interest," says Bill Southard, who has been doing Etch A
Sketch's promotions for the past 18 years.
"This is the kind of publicity flurry you usually only see
in a crisis or a product malfunction."
Ohio Art President Larry Killgallon was sitting in a meeting
in the Chicago office of Bruce Lund, the inventor of last year's
hit toy, "Doggie Doo", on Wednesday.
Suddenly, Killgallon noticed his iPad, which he covers in an
"Etch A Sketch" case, was being blitzed with emails, and his
similarly clad iPhone started ringing.
"I've never seen anything like this," said Killgallon, dazed
from a 24-hour publicity blitz. "Our target audience is
four-to-eight year olds."
Larry runs Ohio Art with his brother, Bill, and his son,
marketing head Martin.
The first "Etch A Sketch" rolled off Ohio Art's production
line on July 12, 1960, back when Larry and Bill's dad was
helping run the place.
By the 1990s, production had moved to China and "Etch A
Sketch" remains Ohio Art's number-one selling toy.
In between interviews, they decided to send each candidate a
box of etch a sketches, but the Obama administration missed out.
Larry Killgoran describes the clan as right-leaning but
free-thinking.
"It's like the 'Etch A Sketch'. There's both a left and a
right knob and if they work together they can draw a circle,"
Killgoran says of the U.S. political situation.
(Editing by Paul Tait)