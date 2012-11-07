WASHINGTON Nov 6 First-time U.S. voters are
supporting President Barack Obama by a two-to-one margin and are
more likely to believe the country is on the right track,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos exit poll conducted on election
day.
Polls are beginning to close on the East Coast in the United
States on Tuesday as Obama fights for a second term in office
against Republican Mitt Romney in what is expected to be a tight
contest.
Nearly two in 10 new voters said that jobs are their No. 1
priority, compared with one in 10 among those who have voted in
the past.
In the swing state of Ohio, about two-thirds of early voters
chose Obama while the same proportion chose Romney on election
day, according to the exit poll. Low-income voters in Ohio chose
Obama by a two-to-one margin.
