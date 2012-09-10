WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. officials have launched
an investigation into remarks by senior Federal Aviation
Administration managers who allegedly told subordinates that
Republican victories in November's election could lead to budget
cuts and furloughs for FAA employees, a source with knowledge of
the probe said on Monday.
A watchdog group known as Cause of Action called last week
for an investigation of the remarks, saying they could violate
the federal Hatch Act, which prevents executive branch civil
servants from engaging in partisan political activity.
The source, who asked not to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter, said a federal investigation is being
led by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which monitors
potential Hatch Act violations.
Washington-based Cause of Action is a government
accountability group led by Dan Epstein, a former congressional
aide who has led investigations involving the community advocacy
group ACORN, the National Labor Relations Board and the Service
Employees International Union.
According to Cause of Action, FAA Deputy Associate
Administrator for Aviation Safety John Hickey and FAA Deputy
Director of Flight Standards Field Operations Raymond Towles
told subordinates at a May 23 meeting that their jobs could be
affected by a Republican victory.
The group also quoted the officials as saying that
Democratic victories would not affect agency jobs.
The Nov. 6 election will determine whether Democrats or
Republicans control the White House, U.S. Senate and House of
Representatives.
"The FAA takes Hatch Act violation allegations very
seriously and will cooperate fully with any review of the
allegations," an agency spokeswoman said.