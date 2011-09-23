Sept 22 Texas Governor Rick Perry, front-runner in the race for the Republican U.S. presidential nomination, attacked Mitt Romney on Thursday on his education policies, but got a key fact wrong.

Perry said Romney, a former Massachusetts governor and his main rival for the nomination, was the only Republican contender to support the Obama administration's "Race to the Top" program that encourages states to compete for rewards to reform education.

"I think that is an important difference between the rest of the people on this stage and one person that wants to run for the presidency, being in favor of the Obama Race to the Top, and that is not conservative," Perry said referring to Romney at the Republican debate in Orlando, Florida.

Not so. At the Republican debate on Sept. 7 in California, 2012 hopeful Newt Gingrich said that he supported President Barack Obama's Race to the Top program.

"I liked very much the fact that it talked about charter schools," Gingrich said. "It's the one place I found to agree with President Obama."

The $4.3 billion program was created by the Obama administration in the 2009 economic stimulus plan. It encourages states to adopt unified education standards, implement teaching reforms and foster the spread of autonomous charter schools.

"I don't support any program he's describing," Romney said, in response to Perry's allegation.

At a town hall style meeting in Miami on Wednesday, Romney praised Obama's Education Secretary Arne Duncan's for his efforts to improve education through the program.

Romney also said that he favored Secretary Duncan's ideas to Obama's choices on education policy. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Vicki Allen)