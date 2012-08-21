WASHINGTON Aug 21 Republicans debating their
party's election platform have decided to incorporate language
pressing for a yearly audit of the Federal Reserve, threatening
to make the U.S. central bank a political football in the 2012
campaign.
The party's platform is a non-binding statement of
principles that may reflect a more conservative view than
Republican politicians may ultimately advance.
Many Republicans accuse the Fed of courting inflation and
putting the U.S. dollar's value at risk through its aggressive
efforts to bolster the economy, including its purchase of $2.3
trillion in government and mortgage-related bonds.
The Fed also has been a consistent target for Tea Party
conservatives, most notably Texas Representative Ron Paul, who
based his unsuccessful bid for his party's presidential
nomination in part on his push for more Fed transparency.
Mitt Romney, who is challenging President Barack Obama for
the White House in the Nov. 6 election, said on Monday that he
supported an audit of the Fed, but he did not provide details.
A Republican official said the position of the party's
platform committee on the Fed was very close to a bill that
passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives last
month, and called for the Fed to be "responsibly" audited on an
annual basis.
The House bill, expected to die in the Democratic-controlled
Senate, would expose the Fed's monetary policy decisions to an
audit by the General Accountability Office, a congressional
investigative agency.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke warned lawmakers that an audit
covering monetary policy would open the door to the "nightmare
scenario" of political interference in Fed policymaking, and
could sap the central bank's credibility and hurt the economy.
Republican delegates will vote on the platform at the
party's national convention next week in Tampa, Florida.
Ron Paul's son, Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul, said on
Tuesday he would "swamp the Senate with grassroots activism" to
get a vote on his version of the House bill in the Senate. That
version is not materially different from the House bill, and
Senate Democrats are confident that they can defeat it.
Fed officials next meet to debate monetary policy on Sept.
12-13 and many economists expect the central bank to launch a
third round of bond purchases. Romney has said further bond
purchases would probably not help the economy.