* Reid, Boehner pledge cooperation, stake out familiar
positions
* Work begins on dealing with looming tax hikes, spending
cuts
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 In a sign of trouble ahead in
resolving the "fiscal cliff", Democratic and Republican leaders
on Wednesday claimed new but conflicting election "mandates" on
how and when to deal with tax increases and spending cuts that
threaten a U.S. recession.
Amid promises not to draw lines in the sand, congressional
leaders did just that, staking out well-worn bargaining
positions despite President Barack Obama's appeals for
compromise after his election victory.
The leader of the Senate's Democratic majority, Harry Reid,
said he wanted to avoid the tax increases except for the wealthy
and he would like to see substantial measures enacted during the
lame-duck session of Congress that starts next week.
His Republican counterpart in the U.S. House of
Representatives, Speaker John Boehner, said that while he was
open to tax reform, and saw considerable common ground on that,
he continued to find tax increases unacceptable.
Boehner repeated his previous objections to moving forward
during the lame-duck session, except with temporary, stop-gap
legislation to avoid the cliff.
Earlier on Wednesday, Obama phoned both Boehner and Reid, to
express his commitment to work together with them on reducing
deficits, taxes and boosting job growth.
Later, Vice President Joe Biden, saying the administration
would like to move "right now", claimed "a clear, clear sort of
mandate" on the tax issue, citing in particular doing "something
on corporate taxes sooner than later".
It was thus apparent on the day after the election that the
clarity it was supposed to have brought had yet to arrive.
Investors fretted about the impact of the $600 billion hit
to the economy the cliff could bring, sending stock prices
tumbling more than two percent. Worried business leaders pleaded
for action sooner rather than later to ease the uncertainty.
James Rohr, chief executive officer of regional bank PNC
Financial Services Group Inc issued a statement
describing "the impending fiscal cliff" as the "single biggest
issue America faces".
He added that "the partisan nature that has brought us to
this point cannot be allowed to sustain itself for any period of
time".
"The president, I believe, has won a mandate," John Engler,
head of the CEO lobby in Washington, the Business Roundtable.
"That's what winning elections are all about," said the former
Republican governor of Michigan. "When you win, you have a
mandate. It's not the margins. It's the victory."
"The Republicans are in the minority in government."
Boehner spoke most extensively during the day.
In remarks to reporters, Boehner struck a conciliatory
tone, but offered up only the same positions that Republicans
pressed throughout their campaign: they are willing to consider
boosting revenues to help reduce deficits, but only as a
"byproduct" of tax reform that lowers rates and eliminates
loopholes and deductions.
That conflicts with President Barack Obama, who has pledged
to increase tax rates on Americans earning over $250,000 as a
part of his "balanced approach" to deficit reduction.
"In order to garner Republican support for new revenues, the
president must be willing to reduce spending and shore up the
entitlement programs that are the primary drivers of our debt,"
Boehner said. "We aren't seeking to impose our will on the
president. We're asking him to make good on his 'balanced'
approach."
Reid said he also conferred with Boehner and both had agreed
not to "draw any lines in the sand" for the time being.
At the same time, Reid stressed that Democrats were not
likely to budge from their standard negotiating position
expressed by Obama, that tax increases should apply to the
wealthy, not those in the middle class or below. And made clear
that that cuts to Social Security are off the table as far as he
was concerned.
Obama's solid victory and Democratic gains in the U.S.
Senate, Reid said, had validated the party's
position on taxes.
"I'm willing to negotiate at any time on any issue ...
I want to work together but I want everyone to understand you
can't push us around," Reid said.
Doing something about the expiring tax cuts - enacted
during the administration of former President George W. Bush -
could prove more difficult to negotiate over the next few weeks
than a fix to prevent across-the-board deficit reduction
spending cuts, in part because both parties have been wedded for
two years to their particular positions.
Reid said he would prefer a solution in this year's
so-called lame duck session rather than enact a temporary fix
for the fiscal cliff that would push the issue into the newly
elected Congress, which starts in January.
"I'm not for kicking the can down the road," he told
reporters. "We need to solve it."
Boehner, whose Republicans remained firmly in control of the
House of Representatives, called for a short-term plan to avert
the fiscal cliff in a way that provides a "downpayment" on
larger tax reform in 2013.
"We won't solve the problem of our fiscal imbalance
overnight in the midst of a lame duck session of Congress," he
said.