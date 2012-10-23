* Spokesman says remark reflects long-held position
* Republicans ask whether Obama has any viable plan
* "Most significant statement" in the debate - analyst
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 The White House said on
Tuesday that there was nothing new in President Barack Obama's
unqualified remark that automatic spending cuts looming in
January "will not happen."
Obama's comment, made during his debate on Monday night with
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, has set off
speculation that the president is aware of a new development or
perhaps planning to take a significant step himself to halt the
cuts.
But Jay Carney, the president's press secretary, said it was
only a restatement of his long-held position that the cuts were
"never meant to be implemented" and that Obama is confident
Congress will avoid them.
Obama was addressing charges by Romney that the sequester -
the automatic, across-the-board reductions - was his
administration's idea.
"First of all, the sequester is not something that I've
proposed," he said. "It is something that Congress has
proposed. It will not happen."
Obama did not say whether he had a specific plan in mind to
avoid the $109 billion in cuts due to start on Jan. 2, or if he
was merely hopeful Congress would act.
The reductions, to be divided equally between defense and
non-defense programs, are part of the so-called "fiscal cliff"
of cuts and tax increases set for the end of the year that the
Congressional Budget Office has said could lead to a recession.
Before Carney spoke, Democrats said the comment showed
Obama's determination to push an alternative deficit-reduction
plan in the post-election session of Congress to replace the
automatic cuts.
"The president made it very clear. It's not going to occur,
he's not going to let it occur," said Representative Gerald
Connolly, a Democrat whose northern Virginia district is home to
thousands of defense and other government workers who could face
layoffs.
Carney said the threat of automatic cuts was meant as a
"forcing mechanism" to push Congress to take a balanced approach
to shrinking deficits, including raising revenues.
"The president is confident that Congress will take the
appropriate action in order to achieve a balanced
deficit-reduction package in order to avoid these onerous cuts
in both defense and non-defense discretionary spending," he
added.
REPUBLICANS: WHAT PLAN?
A spokesman for Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell
said: "We were all surprised by the president saying that the
sequester 'will not happen' given that he still hasn't presented
a plan to make sure it 'will not happen.'
"While the Republican-led House (of Representatives) has
already taken action, Democrats in the Senate haven't even
passed a budget, and the president has presented no plan to
prevent the defense cuts," the spokesman said.
Kevin Smith, a spokesman for House Speaker John Boehner,
said: "For the past year, the president has refused to show any
leadership in resolving the sequester he proposed, so forgive us
if we have doubts about his newfound desire to tackle the
issue."
Democrat Connolly said Obama would be foolish to release
specifics of his plan in the "toxic" pre-election environment.
"If you're concerned about the sequestration, the
re-election of the president is the best dynamic we have because
a re-elected President Obama in a lame-duck session of this
Congress will have the upper hand," he said.
A lame-duck session occurs after the election but before the
newly chosen lawmakers take office in January and includes
members who were defeated in November.
Analyst Greg Valliere of Potomac Research Group called
Obama's remark "the most significant statement in last night's
debate."
"The president said a budget sequester 'will not happen.'
This is the clearest indication yet that the fiscal cliff may be
finessed or delayed," he said.
Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital
in Stamford, Connecticut, said the president's comment could
mean that there will not be "grand cuts" in January.
"I think that one would be advised to interpret it as not
meaning that they won't happen, but that they won't happen on
the first of the year," he said.
Marion Blakey, president of the Aerospace Industries
Association, urged Congress and the White House to name a small
team of experts to hammer out a plan to avert sequestration
immediately - and not wait until after the Nov. 6 election.
"If the conviction is there, then we've got to have the
specifics, the actual language for the legislation developed ...
so it's ready to go when they come back," she said.