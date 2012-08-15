* Twelve-term lawmaker loses to veterinarian
* Stearns had won backing from Romney's VP pick
By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug 15 Veteran Republican
Representative Cliff Stearns of Florida, who stirred national
debate in 2011 by spearheading an aggressive investigation into
Planned Parenthood, conceded defeat on Wednesday after primary
election results showed him trailing a political newcomer.
Rival Ted Yoho beat Stearns by a wafer thin 831 votes in
Tuesday's primary, according to the latest tally from the
Florida Division of Elections. Yoho will now go on to face
Democratic political consultant J.R. Gaillot in the Nov. 6
election.
Stearns had won the backing of fellow Representative Paul
Ryan of Wisconsin before Ryan w as tapped to serve as M itt
Romney's vice presidential running mate.
In addition to his probe of Planned Parenthood, the 12-term
congressman had also grabbed headlines for his recent
investigation into government loan guarantees for the now
bankrupt Solyndra energy company.
Planned Parenthood has been a lightning rod for criticism
from conservative groups because it is a leading provider of
birth control and abortion, along with other women's health
services.
"I am disappointed that I won't be able to continue my
investigations of the Obama administration such as the risky
loan guarantee to Solyndra and holding Planned Parenthood
accountable to taxpayers," the 71-year-old Stearns said in
announcing his decision to concede the primary to Yoho.
Yoho, a veterinarian, centered his campaign on criticism of
Stearns for having been in office too long and ran under the
slogan "Had Enough?"
Stearns, of Ocala 80 miles (130 km) northwest of Orlando,
was first elected in 1989 to the 6th Congressional District but
was forced into the newly drawn 3rd district following
reapportionment.