By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, Sept 28 Florida is expected to set its
U.S. presidential primary election for Jan. 31, setting off a
game of leapfrog as various states try to increase their
influence by moving ahead in the nominating process, state
officials said on Wednesday.
The date will not become final until Florida's date
selection committee meets in Tallahassee on Friday.
But the governor, the Florida Senate president and the
speaker of the Florida House of Representatives -- who
appointed the nine-member date selection committee -- have
asked for the Jan. 31 date, a spokeswoman for House Speaker
Dean Cannon said.
"The three principals shared a goal of Florida being early
in the process. Speaker Cannon felt that Jan. 31 would preserve
that," said Katie Betta, Cannon's spokeswoman.
That means the four states authorized by the Republican
National Committee to go first would almost certainly move up
their primary elections and caucuses.
In the process of choosing the presidential nominees
fielded by the two major political parties, candidates compete
in primary elections or other contests in the U.S. states to
win delegates who ultimately will pick the nominees in later
party conventions.
Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are
authorized by the party to kick off the contests that will
eventually produce a Republican nominee to challenge President
Barack Obama in the November 2012 election. Those states had
planned on holding their contests in February.
Florida is a large and diverse state with nine major
television markets, making it a very expensive place to
campaign. If Florida succeeds in grabbing the fifth-place spot
in the primaries, the candidates could be forced to spend a lot
more money a lot earlier than they expected.
As it stands now, the Iowa caucuses are set for Feb. 6, the
New Hampshire primary for Feb. 14, the Nevada caucuses for Feb.
18 and the South Carolina primary for Feb. 28.
But those dates will almost certainly move forward. In the
last presidential election in 2008, New Hampshire moved its
"first in the nation" primary to Jan. 8 to stay ahead of states
that jumped the line.
All states must notify the Republican National Committee on
Saturday what dates they have chosen.
Florida could still set its election even earlier than Jan.
31 if other states pick earlier dates before the Saturday
deadline.
"The law does provide for flexibility if we need to make
another decision," Betta said.
Already, Arizona has set its primary election for Feb. 28,
and Colorado and Missouri have indicated they want to move
forward on the calendar as well.
