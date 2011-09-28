* Florida's move would upset the 2012 election calendar
* States jockeying to increase their clout by voting early
(Adds reaction from Republican National Committee)
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, Sept 28 Florida is expected to set its
U.S. presidential primary election for Jan. 31, setting off a
game of leapfrog as various states try to increase their
influence by moving ahead in the nominating process, state
officials said on Wednesday.
The date will not become final until Florida's date
selection committee meets in Tallahassee on Friday.
But the governor, the Florida Senate president and the
speaker of the Florida House of Representatives -- who
appointed the nine-member date selection committee -- have
asked for the Jan. 31 date, a spokeswoman for House Speaker
Dean Cannon said.
"The three principals shared a goal of Florida being early
in the process. Speaker Cannon felt that Jan. 31 would preserve
that," said Katie Betta, Cannon's spokeswoman.
That means the four states authorized by the Republican
National Committee to go first would almost certainly move up
their primary elections and caucuses.
In the process of choosing the presidential nominees
fielded by the two major political parties, candidates compete
in primary elections or other contests in the U.S. states to
win delegates who ultimately will pick the nominees in later
party conventions.
Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina are
authorized by the party to kick off the contests that will
eventually produce a Republican nominee to challenge President
Barack Obama in the November 2012 election. Those states had
planned on holding their contests in February.
Florida is a large and diverse state with nine major
television markets, making it a very expensive place to
campaign. If Florida succeeds in grabbing the fifth-place spot
in the primaries, the candidates could be forced to spend a lot
more money a lot earlier than they expected.
As it stands now, the Iowa caucuses are set for Feb. 6, the
New Hampshire primary for Feb. 14, the Nevada caucuses for Feb.
18 and the South Carolina primary for Feb. 28.
But those dates will almost certainly move forward. In the
last presidential election in 2008, Iowa and New Hampshire
moved their contests to early January to stay ahead of states
that jumped the line.
"We'll wait to see what Florida ultimately does on Friday,
but the one thing that Iowans need to know is that we will be
first," Iowa Republican Party Chairman Matt Strawn said on
Wednesday.
HOLIDAY CAMPAIGNING
All states must notify the Republican National Committee on
Saturday what dates they have chosen.
"We continue to work with all the states to attempt to get
them into compliance with the party rules," Committee Chairman
Sean Spicer said. "The final plans are due on Oct. 1 and any
state that is not in compliance will lose 50 percent of their
delegates,"
The loss of delegates to the party nominating convention
would be awkward for Florida, since it will be the host for the
national convention in Tampa in August.
Florida could still set its election even earlier than Jan.
31 if other states pick earlier dates before the Saturday
deadline.
"The law does provide for flexibility if we need to make
another decision," Betta said.
Already, Arizona has scheduled a Feb. 18 primary and
Colorado and Missouri have indicated they want to move forward
on the calendar as well.
Incumbent Obama does not face a challenger for the
Democratic presidential nomination but candidates for other
offices will also be affected by moving up the election dates.
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said it
was "appalling" that Republican leaders in other states were
ignoring the agreed-upon dates and pushing the election closer
to the winter holidays.
"Now, New Hampshire voters will undoubtedly be hounded by
Republican presidential wannabes as they try to spend time with
their families this winter," Buckley said.
(Additional reporting by Kay Henderson in Des Moines, Ros
Krasny in Boston and Steve Holland in Washington; Editing by
Bill Trott)