TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept 30 Florida defied national Republican Party leaders on Friday and set its U.S. presidential primary election for Jan. 31.

The four states authorized by the party to go first in the nominating process -- Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina -- were expected to respond by moving their nominating contests forward to early January from February.

