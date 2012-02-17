* Friess: birth control comment was a "joke"
* Santorum says not responsible for donor's remarks
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Feb 17 Republican Rick
Santorum's main financial backer apologized on Friday for a
comment about how women should use contraception, the latest
spark in a debate over birth control in the U.S. presidential
campaign.
Foster Friess, who has given over $380,000 to the
pro-Santorum Super PACs, said on television this week that
people were focused too much on sex instead of other political
issues such as jobs and terrorism.
"This contraceptive thing - my gosh it's so ... inexpensive.
Back in my days they used Bayer aspirin for contraception. The
gals put it between their knees and it wasn't that costly," he
said. (Watch the clip here: here)
On Friday, he said his remarks were not serious, dated and
that "many didn't recognize it as a joke but thought it was my
prescription for today's birth control practices."
"To all those who took my joke as modern day approach I
deeply apologize and seek your forgiveness," the 71-year-old
investor wrote in a blog, explaining that birth control pills
were not available decades ago and "everyone laughed at the
silliness on how an aspirin could become a birth control pill."
Santorum, a Catholic who strongly opposes abortion, was
forced to respond to Friess' comments on Friday, telling CBS he
wasn't responsible for his wealthy donor's "bad joke."
Freiss's apology comes amid an uproar over birth control
sparked by new rules adopted by the Obama administration
requiring most employers and health insurers to cover
contraceptives at no cost to employees.
Santorum and other conservatives pounced on the issue as one
of government overreach and an attack on religious freedom.
Democrats and other supporters of birth control say opponents of
the new rules are denying women's rights. Several women's groups
demanded an apology for what they said was an insult by Friess.
"This is just the latest example of how the Republican
presidential candidates are dangerously out of touch on women's
health," said Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood
Action Fund.
Friess is a devout Christian fond of Biblical quotations,
cornball jokes and rehearsed stories. In an recent Reuters
interview, Friess wielded colorful language and defended
Santorum against charges that the former Senator's strict social
conservative agenda is intolerant.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Cohen, Alina Selyukh, and
Phil Barbara)