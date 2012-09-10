WASHINGTON, Sept 10 U.S. President Barack
Obama's re-election campaign and the Democratic National
Committee raised more than $114 million in August, filling up
its coffers for an expensive fall against well-funded Republican
rival Mitt Romney.
The Democratic incumbent broadened his donor base with more
than 317,000 donors who had never given money before, said Obama
campaign manager Jim Messina in a statement.
"The key to fighting back against the special interests
writing limitless checks to support Mitt Romney is growing our
donor base, and we did substantially in the month of August,"
Messina said. "That is a critical downpayment on the
organization we are building across the country -- the largest
grassroots campaign in history."