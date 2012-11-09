* Republican congressman called evolution "lies from ...
hell"
* Paul Broun sits on congressional science committee
By David Beasley
ATLANTA, Nov 9 A Georgia congressman who
attacked the theory of evolution found himself with an unlikely
opponent in Tuesday's U.S. election, when 4,000 voters in one
county cast write-in ballots for the 19th century father of
evolution, British naturalist Charles Darwin.
In a Sept. 27 speech, Paul Broun, a physician and member of
the U.S. House of Representatives Science, Space and Technology
Committee, called evolution and the Big Bang Theory, "lies
straight from the pit of hell."
Since Broun, a Republican, had no opposition in the general
election, a University of Georgia plant biology professor, Jim
Leebens-Mack, and others started a write-in campaign for Darwin,
the father of the theory of evolution.
"We don't feel our interests are being best served by an
anti-science fundamentalist representing us on the Science,
Space and Technology Committee," Leebens-Mack told Reuters on
Friday.
The write-in votes in Athens-Clarke County will not count
officially since Darwin was never certified as a write-in
candidate, but Leebens-Mack hopes the campaign will encourage a
strong candidate, Democrat or Republican, to challenge Broun in
2014.
"I think there could be Democratic opposition, but even more
likely is having a rational Republican who understands issues
like global warming, scientific reasoning more generally," said
Leebens-Mack.
Broun received 16,980 votes in Athens-Clarke County, home of
the University of Georgia, Broun's undergraduate alma mater.
Broun's office issued a statement on Friday that did not
directly address Darwin, saying that the congressman "looks
forward to representing the ... constitutional conservative
principles" of his constituents.
The statement also noted that Broun "received a higher level
of support from his constituents in Athens-Clarke County this
election cycle than in any of his previous campaigns."