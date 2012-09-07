* Former congresswoman walks with limp but no cane
* Leads pledge to U.S. flag in clear voice
By Patricia Zengerle
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 Former Arizona
congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, still recovering from being
shot in the head, made a moving appearance at the Democratic
National Convention on Thursday night to lead the pledge of
allegiance.
The hall erupted into a standing ovation as Giffords walked
across the stage - limping, but without a cane - accompanied by
U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the president of
the Democratic Party and a close friend.
Giffords' voice was clear as she led the crowd in the short
pledge, but her somewhat hesitant speech showed she is still
affected by her injuries.
The crowd chanted "Gaby, Gaby," as she left the podium,
smiling and waving. She stopped to blow a kiss and then went
backstage.
Giffords was shot on Jan. 8, 2011, during a "meet-and-greet"
event at a supermarket in Tucson. Six people were killed,
including a 9-year-old girl and a federal judge, and 12 others
were wounded.
One of the most touching moments of the convention was a
reminder that gun control has received little attention at the
gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Democrats
nominated President Barack Obama to run for re-election.
Obama has been careful not to take a controversial stand on
the issue, especially during an election year. The gun lobby is
powerful and gun ownership is a sensitive topic for many voters
in states like Virginia and Ohio, where Obama faces a tougher
fight if he hopes to defeat Republican Mitt Romney on Nov. 6.
Giffords resigned her seat in the U.S. Congress in January
2012 to focus on her recovery.
Jared Loughner, 23, pleaded guilty last month to six murders
and other charges stemming from the shootings in a deal that
will spare him the death penalty.