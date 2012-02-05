* Likely to hone sharper conservative message
* Speech at CPAC conference could be a fight for life
* Two losses in a week to well-funded Romney
By Ros Krasny
LAS VEGAS, Feb 5 What happens in Vegas,
stays in Vegas. And Republican Newt Gingrich certainly will hope
the disarray that marred his campaign in Nevada last week will
not doom his White House bid as he heads toward a possible Super
Tuesday last-stand next month.
Stinging losses to Mitt Romney in Florida and Nevada within
a week have sucked much of the energy from the former House
speaker's shot at the Republican nomination to challenge
President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 general election.
Gingrich's upset win in South Carolina on Jan. 21 seems a
lifetime ago. The candidate has appeared tired and fed-up at the
very time he needs to recharge his campaign to win voters and
donors with Super Tuesday, when 10 states hold nominating
contests, looming on March 6.
Gingrich, 68, campaigned hard in Florida, possibly to the
point of exhaustion, ran chronically late to events and cut
short some speeches. In Nevada he appeared sparingly and
struggled to keep up with the issues of the day, such as the
positive January jobs report, a possible political game-changer
that he had not seen five hours after its release.
The negative television ads so successful in siphoning
Gingrich support in Florida followed him to Nevada. Romney's
well-funded campaign, and backing from a political action
committee run by Romney supporters, will no doubt continue the
blitz.
There might be a point beyond which Gingrich, who many
observers think entered the presidential race mostly to burnish
his reputation as a conservative elder-statesman, can no longer
stomach the daily attacks.
Republican strategist Ford O'Connell said Gingrich had lost
control of his emotions at times. "Gingrich should not have let
Romney get into his head," O'Connell said. "That was a killer.
When he's angry, he is his own worst enemy."
NEWT'S NOTORIOUS STAYING POWER
Indeed, Gingrich does best when he displays faux anger -
such as in the South Carolina debates, when he twice attacked
the moderators with a theatrical flourish - but worse when he
actually is angry.
"Gingrich felt very wronged by the Romney campaign. Is it
worth staying in the race to prove a point?" said Krystal Ball,
a Democratic strategist. "But I would say, if anyone has staying
power, it's Newt Gingrich."
Ball said the torrent of negative television advertising in
Florida - the vast majority directed at Gingrich - was
unprecedented.
"It was also quite successful," she said.
The commercials focused on Gingrich's ethics violations in
Congress and his work as a consultant for mortgage giant Freddie
Mac. They also mocked his claim that he was a close associate of
president and conservative hero Ronald Reagan, which has been
one of Gingrich's key campaign themes.
"Among the rank and file, the notion that Newt Gingrich was
the conservative leader in Congress in the 1990s was very well
established. The Romney commercials really attacked that," said
Charles Franklin, visiting professor of law and public policy at
Marquette University Law School.
"In Congress, Newt has generated a lot of ideas that were
important to the Republican Party," Franklin said. "Romney's
comments cut to Newt's reputation as a guy who creates big
ideas. They cut right to his core."
In an emotional speech to faith leaders in Las Vegas on
Friday night, Gingrich let out some of the hurt. "I'm going to
speak from my heart for a minute," he said. "I am ashamed by the
negativity and dishonesty that has marked this campaign."
But on Saturday, in a defiant news conference after the
Nevada vote, Gingrich said he had no choice but to go negative
to keep pace with Romney's "level of ruthlessness and the level
of dishonesty."
GOT DISCIPLINE?
Strategists said Gingrich's biggest challenge is that he
never laid the foundation of a campaign in the first place,
especially after much of his staff quit in early June.
"The best opening for him between now and Super Tuesday is
money, discipline and organization," O'Connell said.
The seat-of-the-pants organization helped doom Gingrich's
whirlwind campaign in Nevada. A scheduling snafu caused him to
miss a meeting with Brian Sandoval, Nevada's popular first-term
governor. Sandoval had earlier endorsed Texas Governor Rick
Perry for the Republican nomination.
On Friday, Gingrich held a rally at a popular country music
bar located in a strip mall. Outside, billboards read "George
Strait After-Party, Feb 4" and "God Bless USA." No Gingrich
signs or fliers were in evidence.
Ball said Gingrich's problems show that a traditional
campaign structure still matters - even in the age of
campaigning on Facebook and Twitter and posting free ads on
YouTube.
"The laws of political gravity still do apply," she said.
"Gingrich wouldn't have a prayer without (billionaire
benefactor) Sheldon Adelson. At some point, the fundraising and
the ability to attract more donors is critical."
Money is an issue with six states holding nominating
contests before Super Tuesday. The margin of Gingrich's losses,
especially the 14-point deficit in Florida, could make a
continued funding of his efforts a hard sell to donors.
Adelson, who with his wife has put $10 million into the
pro-Gingrich super PAC Winning our Future, might not be as
committed to the man as the millions suggest. The New York Times
reported on Sunday that Adelson has relayed assurances to Romney
that he would provide even more support to him if he wins the
nomination in order to defeat Obama.
But Franklin said the bare-bones nature of Gingrich's
campaign could help him stay in the campaign for months on a
relatively small budget and hope for a change in luck.
In recent days, Gingrich has more aggressively twinned
Romney and Obama, and is likely to ramp up that tactic as a way
to undermine Romney's perceived electability and to portray
himself as the better choice for conservatives.
"Our job is to go to every contest and suck out as many
delegates as we can, until the party and the country realize
that Mitt Romney will crumble on the stage next to Barack
Obama," said Gingrich spokesman R.C. Hammond. "Let's see that,
and at that point we will have the nomination."
Gingrich is likely to hone that message at the CPAC 2012
conference in Washington, a who's who of conservative
agenda-setters that starts on Thursday. His appearance on Friday
could be the speech of his political life.
On Saturday he promised that "the contrast with Governor
Romney will get wider and wider and clearer and clearer in the
next couple of weeks."
"I'm actually pretty happy with where we are," he said.
(Reporting By Ros Krasny; editing by Mary Milliken)