* Candidate says he offered 'strategic advice'
* His firm got between $1.6 million and $1.8 million
By Kay Henderson
URBANDALE, Iowa, Nov 16 Republican presidential
candidate Newt Gingrich acknowledged on Wednesday that he had
received consulting fees from troubled mortgage giant Freddie
Mac for providing "strategic advice."
Campaigning in Iowa, Gingrich said he did not believe he
was contracted by the government-owned housing finance giant
as a friendly voice who would avoid criticizing it.
"I was glad to offer strategic advice and we did it for a
number of companies and Gingrich Group was very successful," he
told reporters.
He was reacting to a Bloomberg News story that said he had
been paid between $1.6 million and $1.8 million in consulting
fees from two contracts with Freddie Mac.
Gingrich has been rising in polls of Republican voters in
recent weeks as the conservative alternative to the more
moderate Mitt Romney.
He stands a chance of winning Iowa, which on Jan. 3 holds
the first U.S. nominating contest in the race to decide the
2012 Republican presidential nominee against Democratic
President Barack Obama.
Gingrich, a former speaker of the House of Representatives,
has a long history as a Washington insider. He said his
knowledge of the ways of Washington would set him apart from
Obama.
"It reminds people that I know a great deal about
Washington and if you want to change Washington, we just tried
four years of amateur ignorance and it didn't work very well,
so having somebody who knows Washington might be a really good
thing," he said.
(Writing by Steve Holland; editing by Philip Barbara)