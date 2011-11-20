Nov 20 U.S. Republican presidential hopeful
Newt Gingrich's campaign has gained a new lease on life after
stumbles by his conservative rivals, but he now faces scrutiny
over his business ties. He led a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on
Here are some facts about the former speaker of the U.S.
House of Representatives.
* Gingrich was the main architect of the 1994 election
victory that gave Republicans control of both houses of
Congress for the first time in decades. As House of
Representatives speaker, he forced a showdown with then
President Bill Clinton over the federal budget that ended in a
partial government shutdown. Gingrich also launched an
unsuccessful impeachment drive against Clinton for his affair
with Monica Lewinsky. Gingrich's Republicans suffered major
losses in the 1998 midterm elections.
* Many of Gingrich's senior campaign staff resigned in
June. Some questioned his commitment to his campaign when he
left for a two-week Aegean Sea cruise with his wife instead of
touring early primary states. He was also criticized for
maintaining a credit line at the upscale jewelry store Tiffany
& Co. "Philosophically, I am very different from normal
politicians, and normal consultants found that very hard to
deal with," Gingrich said in response to his staff problems.
* Long a visible Republican figure with a reputation as one
his party's most creative thinkers, Gingrich is the author of
two dozen books. His "21st Century Contract with America," an
update of his 1990s "Contract with America," is a blueprint for
recapturing the spirit of the 1994 Republican takeover of
Congress. He is also known for an abrasive and often
condescending tone with critics -- an image he has tried to
rehabilitate during his campaign.
* Allegations that mortgage company Freddie Mac paid
Gingrich between $1.6 million and $1.8 million in consulting
fees have laid him open to accusations of hypocrisy. Gingrich
has blamed the firm for the subprime mortgage crisis in 2008
and criticized lawmakers who accepted contributions from
Freddie Mac. The firm, which was bailed out by the federal
government, has been a traditional conservative whipping post.
* Gingrich has been through two divorces, a fact he admits
might hurt his candidacy with religious conservatives. His
first wife said he visited her in the hospital to discuss a
divorce while she recovered from cancer surgery, and he has
admitted to cheating on his first and second wives. Gingrich is
now married to Callista Bisek, a former House staff member,
with whom he had an affair. He has since converted to
Catholicism and asked for God's forgiveness.
* Gingrich has raised at least $3 million for his campaign
since Oct. 1, more than during the rest of his campaign,
bringing his total for the election cycle to $2.9 million.
Spokesman R.C. Hammond said Gingrich was attracting 1,000 new
donors every day with donations averaging $100 each.
* Gingrich upset conservatives this year when he criticized
congressional Republicans' plans to overhaul the Medicare
health program for seniors as "right-wing social engineering."
He apologized after a storm of criticism.
* In foreign policy, Gingrich has called for Cold War-style
support of dissident groups in Iran to prevent an Iranian
nuclear bomb. He has pledged staunch defense of Israel, raised
concern over anti-Christian elements of the Arab Spring, and
called for an overhaul of the United Nations.
