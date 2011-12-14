DES MOINES Dec 13 Republican U.S. presidential
contender Newt Gingrich's new political director in Iowa
resigned on Tuesday after negative comments he made about rival
Mitt Romney's Mormon religion came to light.
Craig Bergman's comments were made last Wednesday and
reported on Tuesday by The Iowa Republican, a website that
promotes Republican causes in the state.
Bergman told a voter focus group sponsored by The Iowa
Republican and McClatchy newspapers that Romney's religion
could hurt him with Iowa's influential evangelical
conservatives.
"A lot of the evangelicals believe God would give us four
more years of (Democrat Barack) Obama just for the opportunity
to expose the cult of Mormon," Bergman said. "There's a
thousand pastors ready to do that."
Bergman made the comment before joining the Gingrich
campaign. He reportedly was hired last Thursday, a day after
the remarks were made.
Gingrich campaign spokesman R.C. Hammond said Bergman
"agreed to step away from his role with Newt 2012 today."
"He made a comment to a focus group prior to becoming an
employee that is inconsistent with Newt 2012's pledge to run a
positive and solutions orientated campaign," Hammond said.
Iowa on Jan. 3 holds caucuses that mark the first U.S.
nominating contest in the battle to determine which Republican
will face President Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.
Bergman's comment surfaced on a day Gingrich vowed to keep
the campaign as positive as possible.
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Deborah Charles; Editing by
Vicki Allen)