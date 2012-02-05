LAS VEGAS Feb 4 A defiant Newt Gingrich vowed on Saturday to continue in the 2012 Republican primary race and predicted that he could pull even in the delegate count within two months.

"I am a candidate for president of the United States. I will be a candidate for president of the United States," Gingrich said in Las Vegas.

The former U.S. House speaker suffered a second straight wide defeat to Mitt Romney, this time in the "first of the west" Republican caucus in Nevada.

With 43 percent of precincts reporting, Romney, the former Massachusetts governor, had secured 44 percent of the Nevada vote to Gingrich's 26 percent.

"Although we will be outspent, we think we can communicate through the clutter," Gingrich said. "The vast majority of Republicans in this country want an alternative to a Massachusetts moderate." (Reporting By Ros Krasny; editing by Christopher Wilson)