By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 The close election battle
between President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney might
take a while to resolve, but Americans following the returns
could see clues to the ultimate winner emerge early on Tuesday
night.
One of the most crucial battlegrounds, Virginia, is among
the first states to end its voting, at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday.
The most vital prize of all, Ohio, closes its balloting shortly
afterward at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Opinion polls show the race is tight in both states, and a
winner might not be determined for many hours. But a
stronger-than-expected showing by either candidate would be an
early sign of which way the political winds are blowing.
"I wouldn't expect Ohio or Virginia to be called early, but
if it starts to look clear one way or another that would be an
early harbinger," said political scientist Steven Schier of
Carleton College in Minnesota.
When Obama won Virginia in 2008, his victory margin there
mirrored his 7-point win in the national race. Ohio is a
traditional bellwether that is critical to Romney's hopes of
reaching the 270 electoral votes he needs to capture the White
House.
The Obama campaign will be evaluating turnout in selected
precincts nationwide as the voting unfolds on Tuesday, but will
look hard at the first actual vote totals from Ohio and
Virginia, adviser David Axelrod said.
"We'll be focused on some of those Ohio precincts," Axelrod
said on "Fox News Sunday," as well as on the early Virginia
results. "If those start breaking our way it could be an earlier
evening than people anticipated."
Romney's political director, Rich Beeson, said the campaign
also will be looking for trends in the early numbers from the
sprawling suburbs of northern Virginia and the heavily
Democratic areas of northeastern Ohio.
They also will be watching the early results in New
Hampshire and Pennsylvania, which are in the next wave of poll
closings at 8 p.m. EST. New Hampshire is another swing state
where polls show a tight race, and Romney has made a late bid to
put Democratic-leaning Pennsylvania in play.
Beeson predicted a Romney win and said, "People won't have
to look very long to know that."
The returns from New Hampshire, the smallest of the swing
states, could be tabulated relatively quickly and provide the
first swing state result. Florida, a must-win for Romney, also
closes at 8 p.m. EST.
The closeness of the national polls has resurrected memories
of the disputed 2000 election between Republican George W. Bush
and Democrat Al Gore, which featured mistaken media predictions
in Florida and a month of recounts and court battles.
Those memories could slow down the network projections of
who will win individual swing states on Tuesday.
"There won't be a race to call states quickly. The networks
are going to be very careful this time," Schier said.
Here is a rundown of the poll closing times for key swing
states on Tuesday.
- 7 p.m. EST: Virginia.
- 7:30 p.m. EST: Ohio and North Carolina.
- 8 p.m. EST: Florida, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania.
- 9 p.m. EST: Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin.
- 10 p.m. EST: Iowa, Nevada.