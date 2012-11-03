By Nick Carey
| ROMEOVILLE, Ill.
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. Nov 3 Democrats appear
unlikely to regain a majority in the U.S. House of
Representatives on Tuesday despite a nationwide push, and a
major reason could be disappointment in President Barack Obama's
home state.
In Illinois, Democrats began this election year determined
to reverse a Republican gain of four U.S. House seats in 2010
that gave them a majority of the Illinois delegation in a state
considered solidly Democratic.
The powerful speaker of the Illinois state House, Michael
Madigan, used the Democratic stranglehold on state government to
redraw election districts after the 2010 Census in a way that
would help Democratic candidates.
The strategy worked to an extent, putting Republicans on the
defensive, and making six of the 18 Illinois c ongressional races
competitive. They have attracted more than $45 million in
outside spending.
Some political analysts say Democrats could gain three seats
back from Republicans in Illinois, which would probably not be
enough to return the national party back to power on Capitol
Hill.
"The Democrats are not going to take the House, the hill is
simply too steep for them to climb," said Michael Mezey, a
political science professor at DePaul University in Chicago.
Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, an incumbent backed by the
conservative Tea Party movement, was widely expected to lose to
Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran featured at the Democratic
National Convention, in a heavily Democratic district. Two other
Republican incumbents, including the relatively moderate Judy
Biggert in a suburban Chicago district, are in very tight races.
Democrats also could gain five seats in California, but the
rest of the national map doesn't bode well for them.
Republicans used their victories in state legislatures and
governors' races in 2010 elections to redraw voting districts in
states such as North Carolina to offset the expected Democratic
victories elsewhere.
Mezey expects Democrats will pick up "probably no less than
five seats and certainly no more than 10," nationally, well
short of the 25 seats they need to return to the majority of the
435-member House of Representatives.
"A BULWARK" AGAINST NANCY PELOSI
Unlike Joe Walsh, whose reputation as a Tea Party firebrand
made him vulnerable to a challenge from Tammy Duckworth even
before he made controversial remarks about abortion, Biggert is
running as a bipartisan moderate.
The candidate repeatedly described herself as a compromiser
when she spoke recently to senior citizens at the Tasty Waffle
restaurant in Romeoville, a outer suburb of Chicago where strip
malls mingle with open farmland.
Ken Scorza, 68, a retired independent, said he supports
Biggert because "she is one of the few people who constantly
reach across the aisle for the betterment of the country."
Appearing alongside Biggert was U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, a
senior House Republican from a neighboring district, who
highlighted the threat of a Democratic majority.
"Can you imagine bringing Nancy Pelosi back?" he asked,
referring to the Democratic House Minority leader whose name
raises conservative hackles. "The bulwark against that is to
send Judy Biggert back to Congress."
Biggert's opponent, scientist and former Democratic Rep.
Bill Foster, describes her as an extreme politician. At a rally
in Aurora, a Chicago suburb with a large Hispanic population,
Foster said Biggert "sided with the Tea Party Congress" against
the Dream Act, which would have provided a path to citizenship
for illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.
"Bill Foster understands that a healthy middle class is
crucial for America's economy," said Cassidy Alexander, a
self-employed artist who attended the rally. "He is a scientist
who makes rational decisions and that is really important to
me."
That race alone has brought in $8 million in outside money,
bringing a barrage of mostly negative television ads that often
run back to back in the suburbs.
Obama won Biggert's strangely shaped district easily in
2008, making it more difficult for her to hold onto the seat.
Another tight race involves Republican Robert Dold, a
freshman congressman from Chicago's North Shore, whose district
was altered to include less of the Republican northern suburbs
and more ethnically mixed neighborhoods nearer to Chicago. His
race has attracted nearly $7.3 million in outside money.
DePaul's Mezey said Dold has a solid chance of fending off
Democratic challenger Brad Schneider.
"If Dold does win, he'd have the singular honor of being the
Republican in the House with the most Democratic district in the
country," he said.