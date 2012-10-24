* Stiglitz says candidates lack good solutions
* Nobel economist says both wary of offending banks
* Favors some kind of principal reduction on mortgages
By Jennifer Ablan and Matthew Goldstein
Oct 24 Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph
Stiglitz chided U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney for not seriously addressing
the troubled U.S. housing market during the recent series of
presidential debates.
The Columbia University economics professor said in an
interview with Reuters TV that the two men have shied away from
discussing the uneven U.S. housing market recovery because
neither has concrete solutions for helping financially strapped
homeowners and both are wary of offending the banks.
"I find that shocking" that neither has talked about housing
market issues, Stiglitz told Reuters. "It is one of the things
that precipitated the crisis. In some sense, they don't want to
offend the banks ... . The banks have been a major problem to
doing something about the problem."
Stiglitz, who won the Nobel Prize for economics in 2001,
spoke less than two weeks before what could be one of the
closest presidential elections in U.S. history.
Romney was 1 percentage point ahead of Obama in Wednesday's
Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll in a race that is effectively
a dead heat ahead of the Nov. 6 vote.
The biggest weak spot in the domestic economy continues to
be the housing market, despite signs of life in cities like Las
Vegas, Phoenix and Miami - some of the hardest-hit areas during
the financial crisis.
Miami home prices rose again in September, marking 10
consecutive months of appreciation, according to the
26,000-member MIAMI Association of REALTORS.
But there are many skeptics about how solid the recovery is
and whether some uptick in home building has been the result of
the Federal Reserve's recent action to buy mortgage securities
to reduce borrowing costs.
On Wednesday the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that
last week, applications for new mortgages in the United States
registered their biggest percentage decline in a year as rates
for a 30-year mortgage rose 6 basis points to an average of 3.63
percent, the highest in a month.
SHRINKING MORTGAGE DEBT
The country is still way off from its long-term average
rates in construction, housing sales and foreclosures.
About 3.8 million homes have been foreclosed on since the
financial crisis began in 2008, according to CoreLogic, which
also reports another 1.3 million homes are in some stage of
foreclosure.
Stiglitz said any meaningful discussion about housing must
include a plan for reducing the level of mortgage debt held by
U.S. homeowners, given how far property values dropped during
the crisis.
"As soon as you start talking about mortgages and the
housing problem, both sides feel uncomfortable," Stiglitz said.
"Obama hasn't done enough and Romney has no real proposals,"
and yet both candidates have raked in millions of dollars from
the banks in campaign contributions, he said.
Stiglitz is not the only economist who argues that reducing
mortgage debt is the surest way to boost the economy by
providing financial relief to struggling homeowners.
The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that if Obama is
re-elected, he will push to oust Edward DeMarco, the acting head
of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who has opposed using
principal reductions to reduce debt obligations on mortgages
guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The FHFA is the chief regulator of the two
government-sponsored mortgage finance firms.
Others have promoted even more controversial measures to fix
the housing market, like giving local governments the power to
seize distressed mortgages through eminent domain so they can be
restructured to enable homeowners to remain in their residences.
The idea of using eminent domain, which has been vigorously
opposed by Wall Street bond investors, is being considered by
San Bernardino County in California and a handful of other
communities across the country.
Stiglitz said there are some good ideas about the
restructuring of mortgages but neither candidate is addressing
them.
One way or the other, the candidates could consider
reduction in mortgage principal but "the banks don't want to do
it because they would be forced to recognize losses."