WASHINGTON, Sept 14 U.S. Republican
presidential hopeful Jon Huntsman, struggling to gain traction
in the polls, on Wednesday scored some big corporate allies,
including Morgan Stanley's John Mack and Nike's Phil Knight.
Huntsman's campaign named Mack, executive chairman of the
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) board; Nike Inc (NKE.N) chairman Knight;
Gary Loveman, chief executive of Caesars Entertainment Corp
[HAMLEO.UL]; and Tom Bell, a former U.S. Chamber of Commerce
chairman as advisers.
Mack, due to retire as Morgan Stanley's chairman at the end
of the year, will serve as chairman of Huntsman's Business
Advisory Council.
Mack was an early backer of Hillary Clinton when she ran
for the Democratic nomination in 2008 but has been a supporter
of Republicans in the past.
Huntsman, a former Utah governor and ambassador to China
for President Barack Obama, is seen as the most moderate of the
Republican contenders in a race largely dominated by the
conservative wing of the party.
Huntsman comes in last in an average of polls of the top
Republican contenders, with 1.4 percent backing, according to
Real Clear Politics.
