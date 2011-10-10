* Huntsman says U.S. must expand foreign ties
* Calls for quick end to Afghanistan war
* Urges new focus on China and Asia-Pacific
By John Whitesides
HOOKSETT, N.H., Oct 10 Republican presidential
hopeful Jon Huntsman called on Monday for a new era of U.S.
global engagement based on strong economic partnerships and a
leading role in what he said would be a new "Pacific Century."
Huntsman, a former U.S. envoy to China who bills himself as
the most experienced foreign policy hand in the Republican
race, said the United States should erase the old Cold War-era
maps designed to contain communism and focus on building new
relationships.
"Today, we need a foreign policy based on expansion -- the
expansion of America's competitiveness and engagement in the
world through partnerships and trade agreements," he said in a
foreign policy speech at Southern New Hampshire University.
Huntsman, struggling to gain traction in a crowded
Republican field, also drew several sharp distinctions with
rival Mitt Romney, including a slap at his plan for U.S.
military supremacy that would include an increase in the Navy
shipbuilding rate.
"Simply advocating more ships, more troops and more weapons
is not a viable path forward," said Huntsman, who is mired in
single digits in national polls of the 2012 race. "We need more
agility, more intelligence and more economic engagement with
the world."
Huntsman, who criticized Romney's call last week for a
review of the U.S. troop drawdown in Afghanistan, advocated a
quick withdrawal of all U.S. troops there and said the military
should not be used for nation-building.
"We cannot social engineer other countries. We can't even
social engineer our own inner cities," he said. "It is cultural
arrogance to think we can make tribal leaders into democratic
leaders."
He said a new "Pacific Century" was dawning as population,
economic power and military might shifted toward the
Asia-Pacific region, and that the United States must strengthen
its relationship with China and India to navigate it.
'SHARED VALUES'
Huntsman, a former Utah governor, vowed to press China to
open its markets to U.S. exports and increase internal demand,
and he called for a renewed U.S. collaboration with China on
clean energy technologies, combating global pandemics and
countering piracy.
"Our relationship with China has been a transactional one
for 40 years. We buy their products. They buy our bonds," he
said. "But for a truly healthy relationship, we need to infuse
the relationship with shared values."
Huntsman entered the White House race this summer shortly
after returning from his post in Beijing, but he has failed to
catch fire in a still-unsettled Republican battle for the right
to challenge President Barack Obama in 2012.
Conservatives who play a big role in the Republican
nominating process have not warmed to his moderate views on
social issues like civil unions for homosexuals and climate
change.
But he is counting on a strong showing in more moderate New
Hampshire, which will hold its contest in early January, to
give him momentum in later states, particularly Florida.
While his support in national polls has been in low single
digits, he has seen his numbers inch up in New Hampshire. A
University of New Hampshire poll last week had him in third
place in the state at 8 percent support, well behind leader
Romney at 37 percent and businessman Herman Cain in second at
12 percent.
Huntsman criticized Obama's economic and foreign policies
and said rebuilding the U.S. economy would be crucial to
raising America's standing and influence in the world.
He said an overhaul of tax and regulatory codes would make
it easier for U.S. companies to compete globally. He called for
quick passage by Congress of trade deals with South Korea,
Colombia and Panama.
"America cannot project power abroad when we are weak at
home," he said.
(Editing by Philip Barbara)