By Sam Youngman
CHICAGO, March 19 Former Massachusetts Governor
Mitt Romney may be headed for an important victory in Illinois
on Tuesday that would help him put more distance between himself
and Rick Santorum, his chief rival for the Republican
presidential nomination.
Romney leads the conservative Santorum by 45 percent to 30
percent in Illinois, in a poll by Public Policy Polling. Former
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich had 12
percent and libertarian congressman Ron Paul, 10 percent.
An American Research Group survey found a similar result,
with Romney leading Santorum 44 percent to 30 percent. Among
those who had already voted early or by absentee ballot, Romney
led 51 percent to 36 percent.
Romney, who has struggled to put away Santorum, leads the
former Pennsylvania senator in the race for the 1,144 delegates
needed to win the Republican presidential nomination. He has 518
delegates to Santorum's 239, according to CNN.
A victory in Illinois, combined with his win in Puerto Rico
and sweep of its 20 delegates on Saturday, would put Romney one
step closer to becoming the Republican Party's candidate to face
Democratic President Barack Obama in the Nov. 6 election.
Romney gave a speech on economic issues in Chicago on Monday
to promote what he feels is his strength, a working knowledge of
the U.S. economy as a former businessman.
In it, he denounced what he called Obama's "assault on
economic freedom" and touted his own resume.
"I am running for president because I have the experience
and the vision to get us out of this mess," he said. "I am
offering a real choice and a new beginning. And I have a
conservative economic plan that will deliver more jobs, less
debt and smaller government."
The race for the Republican nomination has become an
increasingly hard fought as Romney and Santorum exchange
insults. Romney's campaign called Santorum an "economic
lightweight" while Santorum called attention to Romney's wealth.
"I heard Governor Romney here call me an economic
lightweight because I wasn't a Wall Street financier like he
was," Santorum told a crowd in Rockford, Illinois. "Do you
really believe this country wants to elect a Wall Street
financier as a president of United States? Do you think that is
the kind of experience we need?"
The campaign returns to the South late this week as
Louisiana holds its primary contest. Santorum may be poised for
victory there after winning two other Southern states, Alabama
and Mississippi, a week ago.
